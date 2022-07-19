A Home Is A Right, Inc. (AHARI) Is Proudly Co-Sponsoring a Resiliency Community Block Party at Malcolm X Park

Summary: AHARI is a non-profit organization focused on providing housing solutions to homeless veterans and their families. The organization is now co-sponsoring the community block party at Malcolm X Park to celebrate community values and resilience.

West Philadelphia, USA, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — AHARI is a 501c3 non-profit organization working proactively to offer permanent housing solutions to homeless and at-risk veterans, and their families. The organization believes strongly in the power of communities where people support each other, which is why AHARI is now co-sponsoring the upcoming Resiliency Community Block Party being held at the Malcolm X Park 5200 Larchwood Avenue. The party will be held on July 22nd, 2022 from 10AM to 7PM for a day full of community activities, giveaways, performances, food and much more! Guests of honor at the community fair include 3rd District Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and The Honorable Jannie Blackwell.

A representative for AHARI made an official press statement regarding the community block party “Here at AHARI, we understand the importance of community, which is why we have made it our mission to help struggling veteran families find safe and reliable homes in supportive communities where they can rebuild their lives and thrive again. AHARI is also concerned of the treats of COVID-19 to our community and will be promoting our COVID initiative through this event. We are very happy about taking part in the community block party because it is a celebration of community values, and it also benefits local businesses and artists. At the event, families will get to take part in exciting community activities while also experiencing the joy of great music and great food.” AHARI will not allow the violence in the community prohibit us from serving the community.

The roster of talented artists geared to perform at the event include Soul/R&B musician Corey Wims, hit American Soul music group The Philly Intruders and urban female rap duo known as 95since95. As the date of the event comes closer, the organizers are still open to new sponsors, more artists, volunteers, vendors, resource vendors, drill teams and poets for poetry readings. The aim is to make the 2022 Resilience Community Block Party bigger and better than ever before. Interested parties can visit the official AHARI website at https://www.aharihomes.org/events.html for event registration.

In the past, AHARI has hosted several community events that have been successful at bringing people together and spreading joy. One such event was the Bike and Coat Giveaway on December 18th, 2021 where children took part in exciting activities and took home colorful bikes, coats for the winter and other toys to play with.

AHARI always leverages the power of community to give back in more ways than one. The organization has been running its Hunger Relief Program for many years. Aiming to provide fresh food to the underprivileged, the program has gone mobile since the pandemic started and has been able to deliver more than 45,000 meals since March 2020. To keep funding their efforts and bringing relief to the people in need, AHARI is always hosting a silent auction on their website where helpful individuals can select an amount to donate so their money can go towards providing food, shelter, and support to the people in need. AHARI is also doing its part to bring awareness to Covid-19; with its initiative “GETTING VACCINATED MATTERS”. The world is still during a pandemic annotated by various variants. AHARI is pushing forward creating safe environments while working diligently to help ensure our community is vaccinated, practicing effective spread reduction tactics, and staying masked up and safe.