Medhavi is Providing Hotel Management Course in Sikkim with a Strong Faculty Team 2022

Sikkim, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Medhavi is a renowned hotel management course provider in Sikkim. The university is offering the best hotel management course in Sikkim with the most experienced faculty team. The university is offering the best comprehensive courses in hotel management and culinary departments. The experienced faculties who are associated with the university are carrying years of experience and depth knowledge as well.

To support the increasing demand for Indian tourism and hospital management, the university has started its journey. Since its inception, countless students have enjoyed the courses and worked in multinational hotels. The courses are effective to get a job in a renowned hotel or company. The management and faculty team are dedicated to offering the best guidance.

The hotel management course includes countless advantages for the students. Students will get placement, certification from NSDC, industry experience, real-time knowledge, and more.

Students can opt for different courses related to the domain. Diploma in culinary arts, BBA in Hospital Management and Culinary Arts, and other courses are available here. Candidates can join the courses after completing their higher secondary education.

All these courses are available at the best rate in the institution and the course duration is 36 months. The university offers assured employability after completing the courses successfully. To know more about the institution and the courses, please visit:https://www.msu.edu.in/

About Medhavi:

Contact Details:

Topakhani, Lower Chisopani

PO: Singtam Bazar, PS: Singtam

District: East Sikkim, Sikkim – 737134

Bermoik, West Sikkim

Ratamatey Thangsing, Barnyak-Barthang GPU,

Bermoik, West Sikkim- 737113

Phone:

+91 9874875876

Email:

contact@medhaviskillsuniversity.in

www.msu.edu.in