Paper Bottles Market Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of More Than 6% Over The Next Ten Years

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the paper bottles market is valued at US$ 25.2 Mn, as of 2020, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% over the next ten years.

Demand for paper bottles witnessed an upsurge with increased adoption of the sustainability and holistic approach by key manufacturers. Governments in almost all regions are aiming to reduce plastic usage and shifting to sustainability in future. Key manufacturers of paper bottles are considering ESG factors in their business models to foster lucrative growth potential in the market.

The market is propelled by North America, accounting for notable demand and supply of paper bottles, followed by Europe and the East Asian region. North America has maximum number of manufacturers positioned due to ease of raw material availability, growing economies, and heightened infrastructure investments. Also, the region carries a consumer base with high disposable income leading to higher purchasing power, thereby driving market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The paper bottles market is anticipated to add 1.8X value by 2031.

Packaging bottles capture a major chunk, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.7 Mn over 2021-2031.

Under compostability, partially compostable bottles has been the fastest-growing segment owing to rise of sustainable and biodegradable product adoption globally over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 283 BPS by 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for paper bottles was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2.6% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

“Packaging application holds most lucrative opportunities for paper bottle manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Segments Covered in Paper Bottles Industry Analysis

By Type Paper Water Bottles Paper Packaging Bottles

By Compostability Fully Compostable Paper Bottles Partially Compostable Paper Bottles

By Volume Less than 1 Litre Paper Bottles 1-2 Litre Paper Bottles More than 2 Litre Paper Bottles

By End Use Paper Bottles for Household Paper Bottles for Commercial Packaging Wine and spirits Food and supplements Personal care products Home care products Pet Care Products Others

By Sales Channel Offline Sales of Paper Bottles Direct Procurement Retail Sales Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Sales of Paper Bottles Company Websites Third-party Online



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

