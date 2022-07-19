Dr. Serkan Agyin Clinic – Your Solution To High-Quality Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — It’s no secret that when it comes to professional hair transplants, Turkey is among the best places to get it done by experts—that too, at significantly lower rates than in the US, UK, and other European countries. With more than 24 years in this field, Dr. Serkan Agyin Clinic is renowned for the highest quality service and 98% growth rate in advanced hair transplant procedures like Sapphire FUE.

The man behind the clinic, Dr. Serkan Agyin, has been a pioneer in the domain of hair transplantation since 1996 and has been an active influence in retaining Turkey’s reputation as a leading country for hair loss treatments.

Introducing Dr. Serkan Agyin

Dr. Serkan Agyin has been a prominent name in the field of hair transplantation and happens to be one of the very first doctors to perform hair transplants in Turkey. He graduated from the Istanbul University School of Medicine with a Master’s degree in Dermatology and Clinical Pharmacology, after which he started working as a specialist and completed his residency training program at Vakif Gureba Hospital. Dr. Serkan Agyin remains one of the first and best doctors in Turkey to practice DHI and Sapphire FUE techniques for hair transplant and was rewarded with the European Award in Medicine in 2019.

Hair transplant procedure by Dr. Serkan Agyin Clinic

Dr. Serkan Agyin Clinic offers full-service packages irrespective of a patient’s hair-restoration requirements. From preliminary preparation before the hair transplant to post-op care, they take care of it all.

Preliminary Consultation: Before your hair transplant, the clinic offers a remote consultation where they estimate the number of follicles needed based on photos of your hair. Here you will be getting your queries related to expenses answered as well. Upon reaching Istanbul, the clinic also provides a face-to-face consultation to decide the number of grafts needed for your hair transplant.

Sterilisation and Anaesthesia: The next stage of the procedure involves sterilizing the areas from where the follicles will be extracted, enabling a pain-and stress-free procedure.

Hair Follicle Harvest: At this stage, the hair follicles will be extracted from the side or back of the head with the help of a micromotor. The harvested grafts are then stored in a special solution to maintain their health during the procedure.

Transplant Site Preparation: After harvesting the grafts, they will prepare the transplant site by following the natural hairline of the patient.

Transplantation procedure: The procedure begins by implanting the extracted hair follicles along ten pre-determined hairlines to give a natural-looking result.

For more information, please visit: https://www.drserkanaygin.co.uk/

