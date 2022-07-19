Plastisurge Industries at the 29th edition of MEDICALL, India’s Premier B2B Medical Equipment Show

Amaravati, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The largest congregation of healthcare professionals consists of hospital owners, doctors, healthcare companies, medical technologies, and the related products and services industry that visit and take part in the Medicall Expo. This is the most viable place to be seen for anyone and everyone in the medical field. Almost about 30,000+ people from the health sector visited this expo. This is held across India in various cities thrice annually. The event receives an enormous footfall inclusive of the participants who are different healthcare professionals from various backgrounds. It has gained immense popularity since its inception in 2006. Considerably so, because it is India’s leading B2B medical equipment show.

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., pioneers in the field of medical disposables equipment have been part of this since the pandemic hit the world. Plasti Surge Industries have been innovating and making cost-effective medical products for over three decades. Their values lie in this simple adage, “Infection, Control & Prevention”, which speaks volumes about their intent of service towards mankind.

Plasti Surge’s core values are to be cost-effective so that they have a wider reach and everyone can afford their products which was an enormous requirement during Covid-19 and the disposable masks and gloves were easily available and affordable by all. This effort and intent have been recognised and have earned due respect in the healthcare industry. The team at Plasti Surge has always put their heads together and come up with great solutions as well as collaborated with others for the same successfully. Plasti Surge has a goal to serve society by providing the best disposable medical products for their safety and health; thus innovating and improving the same products continuously is a prime objective at the headquarters.

Plasti Surge is primarily based out of Amravati, Maharashtra and has a manufacturing facility in Delhi and they have their network spread far and wide globally. They have been exporting to more than forty countries and have a strong presence pan-India. They continue to better themselves and you can be privy to that if you visit the expo in Chennai on the 29th, 30th, and 31st July 2022. They are available to answer any queries at stall number 2C63 in Hall no.2 at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, India.

