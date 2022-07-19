TVG Lets Investors Experience seamless business Formation With DED Trader License in Abu Dhabi

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — DED stands for Dubai Economy and Tourism Department, and one of the responsibilities of this department is to ensure the smooth issuance of DED traders’ licenses. The main benefit of the Trader licence from the Dubai Economy(DED) lets UAE nationals and GCC nationals reside in Dubai and perform various business activities. If someone has a trader licence, then they can also practice various business activities via social media networks. Entrepreneurs and investors can register for an eTrader licence under the name of a single owner only.

The experts at TVG will understand the investors’/entrepreneurs’ business needs and then come up with the assistance to register for an eTrader license. Later on, they will also help the entrepreneur in the promotion of their business along with hiring the right team.

Dubai is one of the growing cities across the world that is popular for its entrepreneurial success so far. It is an ideal destination that connects the countries of the Eastern and Western hemispheres. Moreover, the cities’ diversity and business-friendly environment offer a plethora of tech-savvy options for budding entrepreneurs.

Some of the benefits of starting a business in the UAE include 100% foreign ownership benefits, tax exemptions, capital repatriation with zero restrictions, and access to world-class infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

With an aim to let businesses lap up the benefits of all these facilities in Dubai, the TVG professionals will provide genuine business consulting services. Currently, they offer all kinds of solutions related to starting a business in the UAE along with hiring the relevant team and promoting it.

The experts at TVG business consultancy support over 2000 business activities in sectors like media, wholesale, retail, consultancy, etc. Whether the person wishes to open an LLC company or an OPC, they can easily apply for the DED trader license in Abu Dhabi through expert assistance from the TVG professionals.