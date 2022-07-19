Plastic Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | BASF SE, SABIC, Dow Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic is a material that is made from a wide range of synthetic or semi-synthetic organic compounds. Plastic is typically a lightweight material that is durable and easy to mold into a variety of shapes.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in plastic technology that are worth mentioning.

First, there is a trend toward using more environmentally friendly materials in the production of plastics. This is being driven by consumer demand for more sustainable products, as well as by government regulations in some countries.

Second, there is a trend toward using more recycled materials in the production of plastics. This is also being driven by consumer demand and by government regulations.

Finally, there is a trend toward developing more biodegradable and recyclable plastics. This is being driven by the need to reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills and the environment.

Market Segments

The plastics market is segmented by product, application, end-use, and region. By product, the market is classified into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into injection molding, blow molding, casting, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into packaging, construction, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global plastics market includes players such as BASF SE, SABIC, Dow Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Arkema, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LLC, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the plastic market are the ever-increasing demand for plastic products, the continuous innovation in the production process, and the low cost of raw materials.

The ever-increasing demand for plastic products is driven by the growing population and the increasing consumption. The population is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. The increase in the population will lead to an increase in the demand for plastic products.

Continuous innovation in the production process is another key driver of the plastic market. The manufacturers are constantly innovating and improving the production process to meet the ever-increasing demand for plastic products.

