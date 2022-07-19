Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | IBM, Lockpath Inc, Logicmanager Inc, Metricstream Inc, Microsoft Corporation, RSA Security

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a framework that helps organizations manage their risks, compliance obligations and performance. It provides a holistic view of an organization’s risks and helps ensure that risks are managed in a coordinated and effective manner. GRC can also help organizations improve their performance by providing visibility into areas of risk and opportunity.

Key Trends

There are a number of key trends in Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) technology. One of the most important is the move towards automation and integration of GRC processes.

Another key trend is the increasing use of data analytics in GRC. This is being driven by the need to better understand and manage risk, as well as to improve the accuracy of compliance reporting.

Finally, another key trend is the increasing focus on culture and behavior in GRC. This is being driven by the recognition that culture and behavior are important factors in effective GRC.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21109

Market Segments

The enterprise governance, risk & compliance market is segmented by offering, deployment mode, end-user, and region. By offering, the market is classified into software, and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. Based on end-user, it is divided into BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global enterprise governance, risk & compliance market includes players such as IBM, Lockpath Inc, Logicmanager Inc, Metricstream Inc, Microsoft Corporation, RSA Security LLC., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Oracle Corporation, Thomson Reuters, and others.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS21109

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance market.

Firstly, organizations are increasingly aware of the importance of effective governance, risk, and compliance management in order to protect their reputation and avoid costly fines and penalties.

Secondly, there is a growing regulatory environment that is putting pressure on organizations to improve their governance, risk, and compliance management processes and systems.

Thirdly, organizations are increasingly recognizing the benefits of using technology to automate and improve their governance, risk, and compliance management processes.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700