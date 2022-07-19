Ammunition Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Northrop Grumman Corporation, FN Herstal, Olin Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ammunition Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ammunition Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Ammunition refers to the projectiles fired from guns, typically bullets. It can also include shells, grenades, and other explosive devices. The word is derived from the French word “la munition,” which means “the supply.”

Key Trends

Ammunition technology is constantly evolving as militaries seek to gain an edge over their adversaries. Some of the key trends in this area include the development of more sophisticated guidance systems, the use of alternative propellants, and the incorporation of new materials into ammunition design.

One of the most significant trends in ammunition technology is the increasing use of guidance systems. This is particularly evident in the development of precision-guided munitions (PGMs), which are designed to hit targets with a high degree of accuracy. PGMs are typically equipped with GPS receivers and/or inertial guidance systems, and they can be programmed to hit targets that are moving or located in difficult-to-reach places.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the ammunition market.

One of the most important drivers is the level of military activity around the world. When there is more military activity, there is more demand for ammunition. Another key driver is the level of political instability in different regions.

When there is more political instability, there is more demand for ammunition for self-defense. Finally, another driver of the ammunition market is the level of economic activity.

Market Segments

By Caliber

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

By Product

Rimfire

Centerfire

By End Use

Civil & Commercial

Defense

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Northrop Grumman Corporation

FN Herstal

Olin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems, Inc.

Rheinmetall Defense

Nexter KNDS Group

