Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Patient Type Estimates and Trend Analysis By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Industry Overview

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market size is expected to reach USD 445.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cardiopulmonary & respiratory diseases and technological advancements in the field of ECMO procedures. Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death globally.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ECMO machine market based on component, modality, patient type, and application:

Based on the Component Insight, the market is segmented into Pumps, Oxygenator, Controllers, Cannula, and Accessories.

The oxygenators segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 34.2% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period.

The pumps segment also has considerable market share owing to high cost and usage.

The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to its high usage of pumps in ECMO procedures and the availability of various types of pumps such as roller, impeller, and centrifugal.

Based on the Modality Insight, the market is segmented into Veno-Arterial, Veno-Venous, and Arterio-Venous.

The veno-arterial segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 41.8% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Veno-venous segment captured a significant share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

The primary function of the venovenous ECMO (VV ECMO) circuit is to ease the process of exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Thus, it’s a major application in cases where lung support is needed.

Based on the Patient Type Insight, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Softgels, Liquid, and Gummies.

The adult patient segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 59.0% in 2021 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Consumption of alcohol, tobacco , and smoking coupled with a sedentary lifestyle are increasing the global burden of cardiac and respiratory diseases in adults.

, and smoking coupled with a sedentary lifestyle are increasing the global burden of cardiac and respiratory diseases in adults. The pediatric segment also accounted for a considerable market share and is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insight, the market is segmented into Respiratory, Cardiac, and ECPR.

The respiratory segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.0% in 2021. The key market drivers include the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising awareness of ECMO procedures.

The cardiac surgery segment also accounted for a considerable market share in 2021 owing to the increasing incidence of cardiac surgery and rising awareness about ECMO machines in cardiac surgery.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some prominent players in the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market include:

Medtronic plc

Sorin Group

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.