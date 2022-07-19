Pediatric Home Healthcare Market To Expand At A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 7.8% By 2028

Pediatric Home Healthcare Industry Overview

The global pediatric home healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 68.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing population of Children with Medical Complexities (CMC) requiring in-home care is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The pediatric care service is a thriving sector in the home healthcare industry and offers immense potential for players to expand their services. One of the major players in the market, BAYADA Home Health Care, mentioned pediatric nursing services as its largest revenue-generating specialty, accounting for about one-third of its revenue.

Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pediatric home healthcare market on the basis of service and region:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Skilled Nursing Services, Personal Care Assistance and Rehabilitation Therapy Services.

  • The rehabilitation therapy services segment dominated the market for pediatric home healthcare and held the revenue share close to 60.0% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.
  • The majority of service providers are offering various rehabilitation therapies such as physical, occupational, and speech therapies for kids suffering from autism, ADD/ADHD, cerebral palsy, and muscular atrophy.
  • The skilled nursing services segment is also growing due to the increase in the number of children suffering from complex medical conditions such as cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and epilepsy.

Global pediatric home healthcare market share, by region, 2020 (%)

Pediatric Home Healthcare Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and geographical as well as service expansion to drive the market for pediatric home healthcare.

Some prominent players in the Global Pediatric Home Healthcare market include:

  • Aveanna Healthcare, Inc.
  • DJK Home Healthcare LLC
  • BAYADA Home Health Care
  • Tendercare Home Health
  • BrightStar Care
  • Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
  • New England Home Care, Inc.
  • Pediatric Home Healthcare
  • Enviva Paediatric Care
  • Interim Healthcare Inc.
  • eKidzCare
  • MGA Homecare
  • At Home Healthcare
  • ParaMed

