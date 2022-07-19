Powder Coatings Market To Witness Rise In Revenues During Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A new forecast by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that the global powder coatings market will reach a valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031, rising at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 6%.

The powder coatings market has witnessed strong growth owing to superior properties such as high resistance to abrasion, chipping, and corrosion, coupled with efficiency in cost, processing time, and durability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global powder coatings market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Epoxy-based coatings hold more than 30% total market share when categorized based on resins.

Europe leads the global market with a majority market share of more than 30%. Increasing automotive production is cited as the most visible factor for regional growth.

Consumer goods account for maximum demand for powder coatings, with a market share of over 23%.

Increasing application in furniture will expand the segment at a robust CAGR of more than 8%.

Key Segments Covered in Powder Coatings Industry Research

By Resin Epoxy Powder Coatings Polyester Powder Coatings Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid) Powder Coatings Acrylic Powder Coatings Polyurethane Powder Coatings Epoxy Polyester Powder Coatings

By Application Powder Coatings for Consumer Goods Architectural Powder Coatings Automotive Powder Coatings Powder Coatings for General Industries Furniture Powder Coatings



The Market insights of Powder Coatings will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Powder Coatings Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Powder Coatings market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Powder Coatings market .

The latest industry analysis and survey on Powder Coatings provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Powder Coatings market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Powder Coatings Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Powder Coatings market growth

Current key trends of Powder Coatings Market

Market Size of Powder Coatings and Powder Coatings Sales projections for the coming years

The report also offers key trends of Powder Coatings market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Powder Coatings market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Powder Coatings Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Powder Coatings Market.

Crucial insights in Powder Coatings market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Powder Coatings market.

Basic overview of the Powder Coatings, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Powder Coatings across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Powder Coatings Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Powder Coatings Market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading powder coatings market players are investing in research & development of new more efficient powder coatings. Top manufacturers of powder coatings are introducing innovative products and leveraging automation technologies to forge strategic partnerships with demanding clients.

Leading companies in this powder coatings market are also focusing on expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market position. Top powder coating product manufacturers are also investing in collaborative projects to survive competition in the market.

Some of the key developments are:

In March 2019, PPG launched PPG ENVIROCRON extreme protection edge coatings, which uses a patent-pending, advanced powder coatings technology that delivers exceptional edge corrosion protection in one coat. Specially formulated to cover sharp edges created during metal fabrication, this innovative technology provides coverage that surpasses standard one-coat and two-coat powder systems.

In July 2019, Akzo Nobel announced plans to add three new production lines at its Changzhou powder coatings plant in China—the company’s largest facility of its kind in the world. The US$ 3.3 Mn investment will support additional supplies of acrylic powder coatings, metallic powder coatings, and powder primers for the automotive sector, strengthening Akzo Nobel’s ability to deliver more locally produced premium products.

