Sales of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market To Record Exponential Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pharmaceutical Packaging.

Key Takeaways of Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market Study

Plastics & Polymers will grow 2X during the forecast on the back of increasing adoption of sub-segments such as polypropylene in sustainable packaging practices.

Primary pharmaceutical packaging is going to grow two-folds between 2019 and 2029. Development of new drugs such as Apelisib (Piqray, Selinexor (Xpovio) will further generate demand for primary packaging.

Contract packaging will show 2.4X growth through the end of forecast. This is attributable to prevalence of strategic partnership between pharmaceutical companies and packaging manufacturers.

North American pharmaceutical packaging market exhibits 1.8X growth during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, coupled with health conscious millennials opting for preventive care, positions this region as a majority shareholder of the total market value.

“Sustainability is key to growth in pharmaceutical packaging market. Governments are proactively lobbying packaging and product labelling practices and introducing regulations on a frequent basis. Manufacturers stand to gain sustainable growth by curbing environmental pollution from packaging waste. “-Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Manufacturers Leveraging Sustainable Materials at Scale

Aluminum foil packaging will gain increased traction from pharmaceutical drugs such as tablets, and capsules. Excellent recyclability quotient enables broader adoption of aluminum foil packaging. Trends such as convenient dosing and increased product information will engender demand for additional product features and innovation in packaging methods of pharmaceutical drugs. Carbon footprint reduction must be a top priority, manufacturers can start recycling initiatives such as in-store recycling where consumers return used inhalers and other devices. Biologics and other customized medicine trends will propagate niche pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period. Market players must be vigilant about development of these trends to capitalize on remunerative growth opportunities.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, application and region.

Material Plastics & Polymers Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Others Product Type Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Plastic Bottles Caps & Closures Parenteral Containers Blister Packs Prefillable Inhalers Pouches Medication Tubes Others

Secondary Pharmaceutical Packaging Prescription Containers Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories

Tertiary Pharmaceutical Packaging Application Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Retail Pharmacy

Contract Packaging

Institutional Pharmacy

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Prioritizing R&D for Sustainable Materials to be Key Market Imperative

The pharmaceutical packaging market is fragmented owing to the presence of companies operating regionally. Research and development of materials and packaging techniques is a top priority for every manufacturer.

Omnipresent concerns about global warming due to excessive packaging waste is leading to the introduction of stringent regulations in many countries.

Hence, manufacturers are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to expand their global footprint and add disruptive packaging advancements to their product portfolio.

Leading companies from the pharmaceutical packaging market are

Amcor Plc

Becton Dickinson & Company

AptarGroup Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

WestRock Company SGD S.A.

International Paper Company

COMAR LLC

CCL Industries Inc.

Vetter Pharma International.

