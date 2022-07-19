Gummy Vitamins Market Is Projected To Grow At 5.9% CAGR Between 2021 And 2031.

Recent Fact.MR data posits that the global gummy vitamins market is forecast to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 2.5 Bn between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 3.71 Bn and expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%. It is anticipated that propensity towards fortified gummies will boost sales for gummy vitamins market throughout the forecast period.

Historically, sales of gummy vitamins expanded at a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 3.5 Bn from 2016 to 2020. High demand for gummy vitamins is a lucrative opportunity for supplement manufacturers in developed economies. The majority of top players in the gummy vitamin industry are based in the United States, although their growth is being observed in the international market.

Even though companies are focused on establishing a foothold in domestic markets, the trend of regional expansion in high potential regions such as APEJ and MEA is expected in the foreseeable future.

Gummy Vitamins Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Gummy Vitamins market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Gummy Vitamins market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Gummy Vitamins supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Currently, the gummy vitamins market is fragmented consisting of several food giants including Church & Dwight, Pfizer, and Ferrara acquiring more than 25% market share with multiple emerging players. Key competitors within the gummy vitamin market are focused on improving their product range and retail presence online.

Some of the key players in the gummy vitamins market include Nestle SA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Church & Dwight Inc., The Honest Company Inc., Pharmavite LLC, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Bayer AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC (OLLY), among others.

For instance, recently in 2021, Nature’s Truth announced the expansion of its line of vitamin gummy with three products focused on children’s needs. The product range includes children’s multivitamin gummies, Vitamin C gummies, and elderberry gummies. The new gummies are vegetarian, non-GMO, and free of gluten, dairy, and artificial flavor.

In March 2020, San-Fransico-based brand OLLY launched its gummy vitamin supplements in Singapore after the company was purchased by Unilever in 2019. Before its launch, Olly’s gummy vitamins were available only in Target stores and in the U.S. via Amazon.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Gummy Vitamins: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Gummy Vitamins demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Gummy Vitamins. As per the study, the demand for Gummy Vitamins will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Gummy Vitamins. As per the study, the demand for Gummy Vitamins will grow through 2031. Gummy Vitamins historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Gummy Vitamins consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentations:

Product Type Single Vitamin Gummy Multivitamin Gummy Probiotic Vitamin Gummy

Source Type Animal Based Gummy Vitamin Plant Based Gummy Vitamin

Customer Orientation Gummy Vitamins for Children Gummy Vitamins for Men Gummy Vitamins for Women

Packaging Type Gummy Vitamins in Bottles & Jars Gummy Vitamins in Stand-Up Pouches Gummy Vitamins in Other Packaging Types

Sales Channel Gummy Vitamins Sales via Direct Sales Gummy Vitamins Sales via Modern Trade Gummy Vitamins Sales via Convenience Stores Gummy Vitamins Sales via Departmental Stores Gummy Vitamins Sales via Specialty Stores Gummy Vitamins Sales via Drug Stores / Pharmacies Gummy Vitamins Sales via Online Retailers Gummy Vitamins Sales via Other Sales Channel



