Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Is Expand At A CAGR Of Nearly 38%. During The Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

The global cannabis infused drinks market is projected to surpass US$ 6 Bn, expanding at a stellar 38% CAGR across the 2021-2031 assessment period, concludes a newly published report by Fact.MR. Increasing scramble to legalize recreational and medicinal usage across key countries is heightening prospects.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of cannabis infused drinks expanded at a 15% CAGR, clocking US$ 250 Mn by the end of the aforementioned period. While COVID-19 temporarily impeded expansion, unceasing efforts to incorporate low-grade cannabis in food & beverage products amid legal sanctions sustained demand to a large extent.

Various health benefits, including improved sleep patterns, reduced weight gain, relief from depression and anxiety, are likely to drive global cannabis beverage growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing use of cannabis for the treatment of neurological disorders, epilepsy, cancer, and pain management is projected to boost demand.

Post covid consumer spending on Cannabis Infused Drinks: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Cannabis Infused Drinks demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Cannabis Infused Drinks. As per the study, the demand for Cannabis Infused Drinks will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Cannabis Infused Drinks. As per the study, the demand for Cannabis Infused Drinks will grow through 2031. Cannabis Infused Drinks historical volume analysis: FactMR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Cannabis Infused Drinks consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Segmentations:

Type Alcoholic Cannabis Infused Drinks Cannabis Infused Alcoholic Beer Cannabis Infused Wine Cannabis Infused Spirits Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Infused Drinks Cannabis Infused Water/ Sparkling Water/ Functional Drinks/Soda Cannabis Infused Tea Cannabis Infused Coffee Cannabis Infused Juices

Component Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Drinks Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Infused Drinks



