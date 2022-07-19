Revenue From Sales of Glass Flake Coatings Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s recent report on the glass flake coatings market forecasts a relatively modest outlook, with the market poised to reach nearly US$ 2 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3% throughout the forecast period (2021 to 2031).

The market registered significant incline in recent years, being valued at around US$ 1.4 billion in 2016. Growth prospects dipped significantly amid COVID-19, attributed to cessation of key industrial activities, being valued at just over US$ 1 billion in 2020. Fortunately, flattening infection curves have permitted resumption of industrial operations, expected to restore pre-pandemic level projections.

According to the International Chamber of Shipping, as of 2019, total value of annual world shipping trade reached over US$ 14 trillion. In volume terms, nearly 11 billion tons of goods are transported every year via shipping, representing around 1.5 tons per person, based on current global population levels.

Hence, extensive spending on shipping infrastructure has been documented, prompting companies to leverage protective solutions to prevent obsolescence due to wear and tear, via adoption of glass flake coatings.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Epoxy glass flake coatings to remain most widely used, reaching around US$ 890 million by 2031
  • Vinyl ester coatings to experience enhanced uptake, expanding at nearly 3% CAGR through 2031
  • Polyester glass flake coatings poised to experience over 2% CAGR across the forecast period
  • By end-use industry, marine grade glass flake coating demand to expand at around 5% CAGR
  • By substrate, steel glass flake coatings to capture around 40% of total market share
  • Demand for glass flake coatings in the U.S. to incline, being valued at over US$ 400 million in 2020
  • The market in China to experience a CAGR of around 6% and reach nearly US$ 380 million amid uptake across vessel maintenance

“Prominent manufacturers will likely find immense growth opportunities across key Asian markets, including China and India, attributed to the presence of extensive marine infrastructure across these nations,”remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent glass flake coating manufacturers are reliant on a slew of expansion strategies, ranging from offering innovative products to forging strategic alliances or acquiring existing players within the market.

  • Chemiprotect Engineers, for instance, offers a broad range of glass flake coating and lining systems which are 100% solid and manufactured from epoxy, polyester, vinyl ester, novalac vinyl ester, novalac epoxy and bisphonel.
  • In January 2020, Corossioneering Group launched a new epoxy glass flake lining providing durable chemical protection in aggressive atmospheric conditions and immersed environments through its CORROCOAT subsidiary.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Substrate
    • Steel Glass Flake Coatings
    • Concrete Glass Flake Coatings
  • Resin
    • Epoxy Glass Flake Coatings
    • Vinyl Ester Glass Flake Coatings
    • Polyester Glass Flake Coatings
  • End-use Industry
    • Glass Flake Coatings for Oil & Gas
    • Glass Flake Coatings for Marine Industry
    • Glass Flake Coatings for Chemical & Petrochemical Industry
    • Glass Flake Coatings for Other End-Use Industries
  • Region
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • France
      • Spain
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China
      • Japan
      • South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India
      • Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia
      • Rest of Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa
      • GCC
      • South Africa
      • Rest of MEA

