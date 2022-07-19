Growth In Sales of Flat Glass Market To Be Largely Driven By Rising Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

The global flat glass market is anticipated to reach US$ 445 Bn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, inclining at a CAGR of 4.5%, projects a recently concluded study by Fact.MR. Growth of the market is inextricably linked with developments in the global construction and power generation industries respectively. Flat glass is especially deployed in solar power generation.

During the historical period 2015 to 2021, demand for flat glass products surged at a CAGR of roughly 4%, concluding at US$ 274 Bn. Prospects declined considerably during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to the downsizing of the global construction industry. Postponement or cessation of key infrastructure development activities negatively impacted flat glass demand. However, since 2021, prospects have begun to rebound, as restrictions on commercial activities ease.

The market is expected to grow over the forecast period with the growing number of solar energy installations across the globe and the increasing penetration of glass technology in both residential and non-residential constructions. Building and infrastructure development are directly related to the demand for flat glass. Recent changes in building architecture have increased the use of flat glass on roofs and facades to maximize natural daylight.

Category-wise Insights

What can be expected from the insulated product segment during the forecast period?

The insulated product segment will hold the largest volume share of over 45% in 2022 and will dominate the global market. Curtain walls, storefronts, overhead glazing, non-vision locations, and commercial and operable windows are among the applications that are likely to drive the industry’s growth in the future.

This increased demand has prompted manufacturers to expand their production capacity. Pilkington IGP, for example, expressed interest in expanding its Ostroleka, Poland manufacturing facility in February 2020 to meet the growing need for highly specialized products in the architectural and construction markets.

Which market will yield the highest revenue share during 2022- 2032?

By 2022, the architectural application segment will hold the largest revenue share of more than 73%. This segment will continue to grow steadily from 2022 to 2032, driven by increased construction activities and infrastructural developments in response to rapid urbanization and population growth worldwide.

The product has a wide range of applications in the automotive industry, including windows, doors, automotive windshields, side panels, and sunroofs. As a result of a decline in global vehicle production, the automotive application segment has seen slow growth over the past couple of years.



Report Attributes Details Market Value for 2021 US$ 274 Bn Expected Market Size in 2022 US$ 286.33 Bn Projected Market Valued in 2032 US$ 445 Bn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.5% CAGR Market Share of APAC during 2022 62% Revenue Share of insulated product segment 45% Key Companies Profiled AGC Inc.Central Glass Ltd.Cevital GroupChina Glass Holding Ltd.EuroglasFuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.Guardian IndustriesNippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.Saint-GobainiEcam Group

By the end of 2022, this market is poised at achieving a global market valuation of US$ 286.33 Bn. With the growing number of solar energy installations across the globe and the increased penetration of glass architecture in residential and non-residential constructions, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of several major players. Various strategies are being employed by the companies to recover losses from the pandemic and to strengthen their market positions. In addition to extensive R&D, the companies are striving to make high-quality and cost-effective products in various applications through increased efforts to develop innovative products.

In September 2020, Guardian Glass opened its second float glass facility in Poland. The newly constructed facility will make high-performance products easier to access for the architect and construction markets.

AGC Inc. integrated its Architectural Glass Business in Japan with Central Glass Co. by the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

