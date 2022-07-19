Third Party Logistics Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : Fact.MR

The global third-party logistics market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032, expanding at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the development of smart technologies are likely to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period.

The dynamic nature of the market makes it challenging for the manufacturers to keep a track of their activities, thereby, making it a demanded service in the current period. Prospects suffered a major setback during FY 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. Sudden disruptions in industrial activity due to the imposition of lockdowns negatively affected output, causing a cessation in logistical activity.

Fortunately, since 2021, prospects have been rebounding, as the restrictions on industrial activity have lifted. In addition, the development in overseas trade is expected to propel market growth in the coming decade.

Major Market Segments Covered in the Global Retail Third Party Logistics Market

End use: Automotive Retail Third Party Logistics Retail Third Party Logistics Manufacturing Medical Retail Third Party Logistics Retail Retail Third Party Logistics Other Retail Third Party Logistics

Transportation: Prayer Retail Third Party Logistics Rail Third-Party Logistics Road Retail Third Party Logistics Waterway Retail Third Party Logistics

By service: Value Added Logistics Services (VAL) Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Warehouse and Distribution (W&D) Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding International Transport Management (ITM)



Key highlights of the market research:

The size of the global third-party logistics market in 2022 is estimated to be USD 1.31 trillion.

North America emerges as an opportunistic market, reaching 40% of sales

APAC will be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Secure approximately 32% of the domestic transportation management sector market share by 2022

The manufacturing sector is expected to capture more than 24% of the global revenue share in 2022.

“The rapid expansion of e-commerce, especially in developing countries, will create significant expansion opportunities in the future.” – says analysts at Fact. Seed.

competitive landscape

Prominent players in the market adopt various technologies and methods to strengthen their global influence. They invest aggressively in R&D to innovate their products and secure a leading position in the global market. Collaboration, partnerships and acquisitions are also some of the methods adopted to enhance reach in global competition. Some of the major recent developments among players are:

In January 2022, Microsoft and FedEx unveiled a new cross-platform logistics solution for e-commerce. It focuses on enhancing merchant competition in the ecommerce space by increasing customer engagement and providing better shipping options.

In January 2022, CEVA Logistics announced plans to expand its business into Asia and Europe. We announced some new services and updated existing ones. Now Turkey is in the company’s network of daily connections with equipment between Duisburg and Hallkali terminals in Germany. We also offer block train solutions linking Vietnam and Germany via China with weekly trips.

In January 2022, BJ’s wholesale club agreed to acquire the assets and operations of four distribution centers and other private transport vehicles from partner Burris Logistics. According to the contract, the deal allows BJ to insource the perishable supply chain. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Reporting benefits and answers to key questions

Retail Third Party Logistics Company and Brand Share Analysis : This report provides an in-depth Retail Third Party Logistics Brand Share Analysis to estimate the proportion of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies.

: This report provides an in-depth Retail Third Party Logistics Brand Share Analysis to estimate the proportion of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies. Third-Party Logistics Historical Volume Analysis : The report provides a comparative analysis between historical sales of Third-Party Logistics and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparative analysis between historical sales of Third-Party Logistics and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Third-Party Logistics Category and Sector Level Analysis : In fact, MR provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors enabling revenue growth in key segments. It highlights key drivers of growth and provides valuable information to identify sales prospects at regional and regional levels.

: In fact, MR provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors enabling revenue growth in key segments. It highlights key drivers of growth and provides valuable information to identify sales prospects at regional and regional levels. Third-Party Logistics Consumption by Demographics: To provide informed recommendations, the report studies consumer behavior and consumption patterns. Demographic analysis is intended to help businesses better understand consumer preferences and design product and market strategies around them.

To provide informed recommendations, the report studies consumer behavior and consumption patterns. Demographic analysis is intended to help businesses better understand consumer preferences and design product and market strategies around them. Post-Corona Consumer Spending on Third-Party Logistics: Facts MR Market Study carefully studies consumer spending behavior post-COVID-19. It measures how dominant tendencies influence their behavior and consequently their spending power.

A more valuable insight into the 3rd party logistics market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased market analysis of Retail Third Party Logistics, Sales and Demand for Retail Third Party Logistics by analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond in a new report. The study presents growth prospects based on various criteria.

