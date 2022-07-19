Growth In Sales of mHealth Apps Market To Push Revenue Growth In Market : Fact.MR

The newly-released mHealth Apps industry analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of mHealth Apps in 2021 was held at US$ 36.7 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the period from 2022-2032. The projected market growth is significantly higher than the historical average of 11.9% during the period of 2017-2021. The Medical Apps segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 110.7 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the mHealth Apps market surged rapidly. With government and non-government organizations advocating the usage of mobile health apps in raising public awareness, a new dimension was added to the previous trends. This has increased the revenue of all the regions providing mHealth Apps. Compared to 2019, the revenues of all the regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA saw an increase of 25%, 23%, 25%, 31% and 19% respectively, in 2020.

Market growth is expected to be fueled by the growing demand for Diagnostic and Women’s Health Apps across numerous mHealth Apps segment. The diagnostic app market is expected to grow due to the increased usage of mobile applications for remote monitoring, self-assessment, contact tracing and educating the people for the pandemic. Also, the patients with chronic illness shifted to digital consultations increasing the usage of diagnostic app segments during the pandemic. During the forecast period 2022-2032, the APAC region is expected to deliver the most lucrative results.

Market Segments Covered in mHealth Apps Industry Analysis

By Product Type Medical Apps Women’s Health Apps Personal Health Record Apps Medication Management Apps Diagnostic Apps Remote Monitoring Apps Disease Management Apps Other Medical Apps Fitness Apps Diet & Nutrition Exercise & Fitness Lifestyle & Stress

By Region type North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Others APAC India China Japan South Korea Australia Others MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others



Competitive Analysis

The growing acceptance and deployment of mHealth apps has fostered a competitive atmosphere among industry participants. In addition, the major companies’ core tactics of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are predicted to boost market expansion and increase rivalry. To maintain their dominant position in the industry, the major players are focusing on producing cost-effective healthcare mobile applications that meet the needs of consumers. As a result, the market for mHealth is expected to grow faster in the next few years as a result of the innovations made by the major players.

The major competitors in the mHealth Apps Industry are Airstrip technologies AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc, Allscripts, AT&T, Apple Inc., Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, Orange, Google Inc, Samsung Electric Co. ltd, Teladoc Health Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, etc

Some of the key developments in the mHealth Apps industry being channelised by market players are as follows:

In Jan 2022, Pfizer has sponsored the MyCancerGuide App for fast-tracking the adoption of telehealth globally. This app would facilitate the early detection of breast and cervical cancer.

In Jan 2022, a joint partnership of BrightInsight and Sanofi was announced to bring to the market Sanofi’s best in class software as a medical device with next generation digital companion application.

In Nov 2021, Merck & Co. acquired Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 Bn and gained rights over Acceleron’s lead therapy candidate. This was considered to be largest healthcare industry deal of 2021.

In May 2021, Teladoc Health Inc partnered with Vivo to improve the local population’s access to quality healthcare in Brazil through its virtual care platform.

In January 2021, Abbott released NeuroSphere, a digital health app that tracks and reports on patient perceptions of pain alleviation and general well-being with the help of spinal cord stimulation therapy.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering mHealth Apps have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

What was the impact of COVID-19 on the mHealth Apps Market?

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the ongoing trends of the mHealth Apps market and added the new dimension to it. Government and Non-government organisations promoted the use of mHealth Apps for creating awareness among the public. These apps were widely being used for self-management of symptoms, remote monitoring, contact tracing and training the people for controlling the pandemic.

The expansion of mHealth Apps during the pandemic is not limited to the covid patients only but would include the patients with chronic ailments who switched to digital consultations as a way to prevent the spread through physical visits. This way the market of mHealth Apps was able to grow at CAGR of 12% and 12.3% in the pandemic years (2020-2021) as compared to 11.4% growth during the non-pandemic years.

