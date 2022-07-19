Window Blinds Market Is Registering A CAGR Of 5% By 2031.

The global window blinds market is forecast to experience a modest CAGR of 4.4%, reaching US$ 4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period, according to a recently published report by Fact.MR. Mounting concerns regarding sustainability in global construction practices is prompting service providers to emphasize on building insulation, thus stimulating demand.

From 2016-2020, window blinds sales expanded at a CAGR of approximately 5%, reflecting the ever widening trend of incorporating advanced insulation practices. However, during the height of the pandemic crisis, growth prospects took a backseat, given the significant decline in housing projects in the wake of strict lockdowns. Prospects have gradually begun to incline since Q4 2020.

Future growth of the market for window blinds is reliant on the ever widening popularity of green buildings. In line with the decarbonization commitment undertaken at the Paris Agreement, construction companies are incorporating green building projects, emphasizing on equipping new complexes with insulating blinds, curtains and coverings, which would result in 20% cost savings with regards to heating, and yielding 40% lesser carbon emissions.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent manufacturers are reliant on such expansion strategies as acquiring existing small-scale market players, launching new products and forging collaborations with notable manufacturers. Prominent developments in the industry are as follows:

In January 2021, Springs Window Fashions declared its intent to purchase B&C International, one of Europe’s major window treatment providers. B&C makes custom and ready-made window treatments under the Bece, Decosol, and private label brands in the Netherlands.

In 2018, Hunter Douglas Inc. launched a revolutionary blackout technology- the Dutette® LightLockTM system, which is engineered to prevent light leakage at the window. These honeycomb shaped shades use unique U-shaped side channels which overlap the front and back shades.

Window Blinds Market Segmentations:

Product Type Horizontal Window Blinds Vertical Window Blinds Roman Window Blinds Roll Up Window Blinds

Window Pane Operation Manually Operated Window Blinds Electrically Operated Window Blinds

Application Residential Window Blinds Commercial Window Blinds Industrial Window Blinds

Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Retailers Online Sales Company Websites 3rd Party Online Sales



