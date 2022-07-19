Dental Services Market To Record Rise In Incremental Opportunity During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the dental services market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering dental services products.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the dental services market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the dental services market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Market Segments Covered in Dental services Industry Analysis

By Service Type : Dental Implants Orthodontics Periodontics Endodontics Cosmetic Dentistry Laser Dentistry Dentures Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Other Types

By End-Use : Hospitals Dental Clinics



Competitive Analysis

According to the market research analysis, partnerships and expansion have been the prominent development in dental services market in recent years. Aspen Dental Management Inc., InterDent, Inc., National Health Service England, The British United Provident Association Limited, Apollo White Dental, Abano Healthcare Group Limited, Coast Dental, Dental Service Group, Axis Dental are the prominent providers of dental services.

Some of the recent developments of key dental services providers are as follows:

In October 2021 , Aspen Dental Management announced its partnership with SprintRay. According to the partnership terms, SprintRay will provide its 3D printing technology to Aspen Dental facilities across 45 states in the U.S.

In August 2021, New Zealand-based Abano Healthcare Group entered into a deal to acquire up to 84% of Townsville-based dental roll-up 1300Smiles, giving it an equity value of US $166 Mn.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering dental services have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Dental Services?

The impact of COVID-19 on the dental services industry was less pronounced than on many other industries. Despite heavy blows to a great deal of industries, the dental services industry continued to grow nicely, at an average rate of 5.6% over the course of 2019. According to dental experts, the reason for the growth of the industry during the pandemic might be related to patients’ greater focus on oral hygiene. There has also been a growing consciousness among people regarding their appearance therefore even though the industry saw some lows at some point of time or the other, it quickly recovered from such shocks.

