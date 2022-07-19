Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

A new concept in a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architectures can potentially handle the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence and operate at a higher level. Businesses are increasingly struggling to understand how to get the most out of intelligence with the cloud.

For more information on improving your product footprint, request a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2807

Until it becomes a very influential revolution in another network, 5G technology is seen as a turning point in global technological evolution. As it is expected to affect various industries, the digitization brought by 5G is being recognized as a ticket to make the most of mobile technology in businesses in the ICT sector.

The global Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) market is expected to reach USD 590 million by the end of 2029. Globally, more than $1 trillion is expected to be invested in improving airport infrastructure by 2030. An estimated value of approximately $5 billion is expected to be spent specifically on AWOS, awaiting significant investment opportunities by existing and new AWOS solution providers.

Request a methodology here to get critical insight into this market – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2807

In addition, growing concerns about passenger safety, increased runway capacity and demands for airport efficiency and re-strategies of major players are likely to drive the market trend upward. On this basis, the global AWOS market is expected to register a CAGR of ~5% during the evaluation period.

Key Points of the Global AWOS Market

The global AWOS market is projected to create an absolute value opportunity of approximately $220 million by 2029, adding 1.6x more value than in 2019.

AWOS-3 has been widely adopted by commercial and cargo service airports, accounting for more than half of the market share in 2019.

Despite a very low market share in 2019, portable AWOS is preferred by airport authorities and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2029.

Commercial service airports will remain the brightest pocket of opportunity as they will account for ~55% of the market share by 2029.

North America held the largest share of the AWOS market in 2018 due to the large number of airports along with the positive government stance on airport improvement programs.

East Asia, where demand is projected to double, is the next growth epicenter for the AWOS market, owing to its growing aviation industry and numerous airport pipeline projects.

Buy now for in-depth competitive analysis –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2807

“Dedicated strategies for key players to deliver customized services at stable prices will increase AWOS installations in the near future. This is further supported by investments in airport infrastructure development and increased concerns about passenger safety.” Says the Fact.MR analyst.

Industry experience and system flexibility to win AWOS vendor bids

To select an AWOS supplier, airport authorities analyzed industry experience along with system provider flexibility. Certifications, service levels and maintenance frequency are identified as secondary key factors considered when selecting an AWOS vendor. Vaisala Inc., Optical Scientific, Inc., All Weather, Inc., Mesotech International, and Coastal Environmental Systems are the major stakeholders in the AWOS market.

Long-term contracts with airport authorities through price stabilization and AWOS customization have been a pillar for the success of these suppliers.

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/report/2897/inspection-management-software-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/