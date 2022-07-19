Geolocation Market Is Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.6% During The Forecast Period 2020-2030

IP geolocation market size, trend analysis and competition tracking by solution (cloud-based, unmanaged services, partially managed services, fully managed services), by API package (basic, core, extended IP geolocation), by application ( Localization) Web Content, Fraud Detection, Targeted Advertising, Digital Rights Management) – Global Market Insights 2020-2030

The number of Internet subscribers is increasing and the IPv6 numbering systems market for IP geolocation services is  poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%  during the forecast period 2020-2030 .

The key players covered in the IP Geolocation Market research report are:

  • Hexasoft Development
  • BigDataCloud Pty Ltd
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc.
  • geobyte
  • Pitney Bowes Inc.

IP Geolocation Services Market Segmentation

Fact.MR studied the IP Location Services market with detailed segmentation based on solution, API package, application, enterprise size, end user and key region.

  • By solution:

    • cloud-based
    • unmanaged service
    • partial management service
    • Fully managed service
    • on the premise

  • By API package:

    • Native API package
    • Core API packages
    • Extended IP Geolocation API

  • By application:

    • Web content localization
    • Fraud Detection
    • targeted advertising
    • Digital Rights Management
    • Etc

  • By company size:

    • small business
    • major company

  • By end-user:

    • OTT content providers
    • online retailer
    • game operator
    • aggregator
    • hotel
    • food
    • taxi
    • Different

  • By region:

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa

Insights for each vendor consist of:

  • Company Profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key market information
  • market share
  • Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the IP Geolocation report give readers?

  • IP geolocation fragmentation based on product type, end use, and geography.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.
  • Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each IP geo-location player.
  • It details various government regulations on the consumption of IP geographic locations.
  • The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on global IP geography.

This report covers the following IP Geolocation Market insights and assessments which are helpful to all the participants involved in the IP Geolocation Market.

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on demand for key industries and IP geographic locations
  • Latest industry analysis of IP Geolocation market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors
  • Key trends IP geolocation market analysis and changing consumer preferences in key industries.
  • IP Geographical Location Changes in Demand and Consumption of Diverse Products
  • Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of key players in IP geolocation
  • US IP geolocation market sales will grow at a steady rate, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.
  • Europe’s IP geolocation demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on driving growth

The questions answered in the IP Geolocation Report are:

  • How has the IP geolocation market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects for global IP geographic locations based on geography?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for IP geolocation?
  • Why is IP geolocation usage highest in the region?
  • Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

