Harbinger and Klera Join Forces to Offer Custom, Innovative Engineering, WorkTech, and EdTech Solutions

The strategic partnership will focus on the North America region, addressing the needs for automation and collaboration in the HRTech and learning spaces.

It will help enterprises unify data, gather insights from different tools and organizational functions, and automate workflows to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

The partnership will facilitate rapid connection with over 70+ HCM platforms to build HR analytics solutions in no time and help speed up customer acquisition with embedded integrations.

Redmond, WA, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Harbinger Systems, a global company providing software technology services to independent software vendors and enterprises, today announced its partnership with Klera, a leading platform for workflow automation and insights delivery. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for custom solutions in the engineering, HRTech, and EdTech spaces.

The partnership will provide a definite boost to customer wallet share and improve their retention rate with the introduction of no-code solutions that aid rapid application development. It will open a plethora of new use cases for Harbinger around their core product and service offerings. This will create a platform-based solutioning approach and enable annually recurring revenues and add-on revenues from solutioning and implementation services.

Klera leverages Harbinger’s deep domain expertise and proven service capabilities in solving real-world problems across industry needs.

Seema Chaudhary, Chief Alliance Officer for Harbinger Systems, said, “At Harbinger, we can leverage Klera’s most efficient and powerful data intelligence platform to maximize the overall analytics experience while enhancing customer experience. By partnering with a market leader like Klera, we can strengthen Harbinger’s offering by leveraging ready-made automation solutions, thus accelerating our customers’ product roadmap and go-to-market strategy.”

Bhavin Shah, General Manager for Klera, said, “The past two years have completely transformed the face of work for employers and employees alike. As businesses look at fostering a people-first culture, they seek the right mix of WorkTech solutions to enable superior employee experience, operational agility, and data-driven decision-making at every level.”

“We are excited to join forces with Harbinger to enable organizations across industries to leverage innovative technologies such as AI and machine learning to break data silos and drive operational efficiencies. By combining Harbinger’s deep WorkTech domain expertise with Klera’s unique data analytics, workflow, and process automation capabilities, we look at unlocking the full potential of digital transformation for our customers,” added Bhavin.

About Klera

Klera empowers businesses to drive actions and intelligence from data. Our no-code, customizable apps help teams improve operational efficiencies with seamless automation and bi-directional connectivity across tools and processes. The apps provide a head start to businesses struggling with data silos by simplifying how they gather, analyze, and synchronize data, and enabling workflow and process automation.

Klera has saved significant time and effort in development for top-tier enterprises in retail, media, cloud communications, telecom, engineering services, advertising, and more. We are headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international offices in India.

To learn more, visit www.klera.io.

About Harbinger Systems

Harbinger Systems is a global company providing software technology services for independent software vendors and enterprises, with a specialization in product engineering. We build software solutions leveraging digital technologies for various domains such as WorkTech, EdTech, Learning Tech, HRTech, HealthTech, and FinTech.

Since 1990, Harbinger Systems has developed a strong customer base worldwide. Our clients are software product companies, including high-tech startups in Silicon Valley, leading product companies in the US, and large in-house IT organizations.

Our patented technology and sound thought leadership have resulted in the creation of revolutionary products, including the market-leading Raptivity® – an interactivity builder that helps the user build eLearning interactions, Exaltive – a personalized interactive video platform, Skimthru – an AI-powered video navigator using word clouds, SprinkleZone – a nudge-learning platform, and Quillionz – an AI-powered automatic question generator.

To learn more, visit harbinger-systems.com/.

