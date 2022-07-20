5G Industrial IoT Market to Grow with a CAGR of More than ~20%

According to Fact.MR, the global 5G Industrial IoT Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography.

Prominent Key players of the 5G Industrial IoT Market survey report

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Cisco Systems
  • Ericsson
  • Nokia
  • IBM Corporation
  • ASOCS
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • China Unicom
  • Siemens AG
  • KT Corporation
  • ABB

Key Segments

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

By Organization size

  • Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

By Application

  • Predictive Maintenance
  • Asset Tracking and Management
  • Real-time Workforce Tracking and Management
  • Logistics and Supply Chain Management
  • Emergency and Incident Management
  • Others

By End-user

  • Process Industries
  • Discrete Industries

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • BENELUX
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia & Pacific
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Pre Book This Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6257

