E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market to Expand at 9.5% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

E-commerce Fulfillment Services Industry Overview

The global e-commerce fulfillment services market size is anticipated to reach USD 198.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapid penetration of internet services and a resultant rise in the number of online shoppers is the major factor driving the demand for e-commerce fulfillment services worldwide. Consumer expectations with regards to delivery time, shipping speed, and associated costs are changing rapidly. As per the GVR analysis, the major reason for consumers abandoning online shopping carts include delayed shipping. Therefore, established merchants, such as Amazon.com, Inc., have started delivering orders in the shortest turnaround time, in some cases within an hour across large cities.

This has been possible only because of the strategic location and positioning of fulfillment service centers. The growing demand for a shorter delivery period has augmented the need for micro warehouses with a wide geographical presence to ensure the order reaches the end-user in a short period. Picking and bundling play a vital role in fulfilling the rapid delivery demand of customers. In addition, automated packaging and labeling solutions used at fulfillment centers help staff sort, locate, seal, package, and label products in a relatively lesser time, thereby accelerating the delivery process. Over the years, e-commerce fulfillment service companies have gained significant momentum, especially with a rise in the number of e-commerce start-ups and fast-growing Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide.

E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global e-commerce fulfillment services market based on service type, application, and region:

Based on the Service Type Insights, the market is segmented into Warehousing & Storage Fulfillment Services, Bundling Fulfillment Services, Shipping Fulfillment Services, and Others.

The shipping fulfillment service segment led the market and accounted for the maximum share of more than 35.6% of the global revenue in 2021. The trade liberalization policies and cross-border shipment agreements have resulted in increased trade and shipping activities.

The introduction and adoption of automated robots and Augmented Reality(AR) technology in warehouses is significantly improving the operational efficiency and consequently contributing to the segment growth as players in the online sales market worldwide continue to outsource these services in a bid to reduce the delivery time.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Clothing & Footwear, Home & Kitchen Application, Sports & Leisure, and Others.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the burgeoning demand for consumer electronics coupled with the need for careful handling of fragile electronics products.

E-commerce fulfillment centers not only manage the specific requirements of packaging but also offer bundling and assembly services. Several electronic products come with accessories, such as controllers, extra cables, headphones, and speakers that consumers wish to order together as a kit.

E-commerce Fulfillment Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Service portfolio extension remains the premier strategy adopted by the fulfillment service providers.

Some prominent players in the e-commerce fulfillment services market include:

amazon.com, Inc.

eFulfillment Service, Inc.

Ingram Micro, Inc.

Rakuten Super Logistics

Red Stag Fulfillment

ShipBob, Inc.

Shipfusion Inc.

Xpert Fulfillment

Sprocket Express

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

