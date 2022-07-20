U.S. Contraceptive Market Share, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Contraceptive Industry Overview

The U.S. contraceptive market size is expected to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.70%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Improving access and awareness regarding Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs) and the effectiveness and convenience of using these products are expected to drive the growth of the industry. The Guttmacher Institute reported that 60% of women belonging to the reproductive age use contraception in the U.S. Use of hormonal contraceptives other than the birth control pill has significantly increased in married women.

The increasing availability of contraceptives in the U.S. has improved several aspects of society such as education, career opportunities, and poverty for women. Access to modern methods of contraception has significantly improved career opportunities and allowed women to earn wages at par with men. Moreover, it has also reduced the number of women living in poverty due to unintended pregnancies and the high costs associated with raising a child. The legalization of family planning in the majority of the states has reduced the economic burden for the next generation as there has been a substantial reduction in the number of citizens living in poverty as adults.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has showcased a negative impact on the market partially offsetting the initiatives by manufacturers. Short-term contraceptives such as birth control pills and condoms require re-prescription filling and frequent purchase, which may increase the risk of exposure to the virus. Thus, usage of these products has been limited during the pandemic. Moreover, the availability and distribution of contraceptives at public healthcare centers have been impacted in the U.S. Unemployment and loss of insurance that covers expenses of contraceptives in the U.S. are also anticipated to limit usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Contraceptive Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. contraceptive market on the basis of product:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Pills, Intrauterine Devices (IUD) Condoms, Vaginal Ring, Subdermal Implants, Injectable, and Others.

The popularity of male condoms is high among young individuals due to easy availability, economic pricing, and added advantage of protection against STDs. Moreover, the availability of a vast range of variants in various sizes, flavors, textures, and thickness helps enhance sexual experience of users.

is high among young individuals due to easy availability, economic pricing, and added advantage of protection against STDs. Moreover, the availability of a vast range of variants in various sizes, flavors, textures, and thickness helps enhance sexual experience of users. In 2021, oral contraceptives pills accounted for the largest market in 2021 due to large number of products introduced by several market players, a high success rate (99.0% when used perfectly), and convenience in using oral pills for contraception.

The acceptance of long-acting reversible contraceptives has significantly improved in the last decade. Intrauterine devices, injectables, and vaginal rings are expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by cost-effectiveness and longer duration of product life.

Key Companies Profile

The regional market is highly competitive due to the presence of several companies. Most of the companies are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as investments in R&D for developing innovative products and to gain a competitive edge over others.

Some of the prominent companies in the U.S. contraceptive market include:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Veru, Inc.

Organon Group Of Companies

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics

TherapeuticsmMD, Inc.

Bayer Ag

Afaxys, Inc.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Abbvie

