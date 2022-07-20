U.S. Long Term Care Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Long Term Care Industry Overview

The U.S. long term care market size is expected to reach USD 779.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.97% based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High prevalence of target diseases, especially Alzheimer’s, heart diseases, Parkinson’s disease, and other dementias, in the U.S. is expected to drive the market growth. According to the CDC, 6 of 10 adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease. The increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs, and an increasing number of nuclear families are among the key factors driving the regional market. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements and easy availability of Medicare and Medicaid & private insurance are likely to drive the market growth.

The State & Federal Governments of the U.S. are taking initiatives for long-term care . According to New York State (NYS) Public Health Law Article 21-A, it is mandatory for a facility to provide pneumococcal and influenza vaccination to the residents and healthcare professionals. This has driven the demand for immunization supplies from LTC facilities. Nursing care centers have emerged as one of the highest providers of therapeutic and vaccination services of all types.

In the U.S., the increasing burden on hospitals due to heart diseases, diabetes, and dementia requires long-term care & repeated hospitalization. According to the American Hospital Association, the U.S. witnessed 36,241,815 hospitalizations in 2021. Hospitals in the U.S. are currently focused on the treatment of COVID-19 leading to the neglect of other chronic health issues. The scenario is creating major opportunities for long-term care providers such as skilled nursing facilities, home healthcare facilities, & assisted living facilities to reduce the burden on hospitals and urgent care facilities by providing quality healthcare services and post-surgery care.

U.S. Long Term Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. long term care market based on service:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Skilled Nursing Facility, Home Healthcare, Assisted Living Facility, Hospice & Palliative Care, and Others.

In 2021, skilled nursing facility accounted for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for nursing care services because of the high prevalence of chronic diseases among the U.S. population.

Home healthcare held a significant share of the U.S. LTC market in 2021. Factors such as an increase in average life expectancy, a rise in incidences of chronic but manageable diseases, an increase in the geriatric population, and sufficient economic resources are contributing to the growth of the market for home healthcare.

Disorders such as Alzheimer's disease are major reasons for preference for assisted living facilities, which is followed by depression. Adults suffering from mental illness require assisted living to sustain themselves in mainstream society. In the U.S., mental illness is the most expensive disorder, costing about USD 201 billion annually.

Key Companies Profile

The U.S. long-term care market is highly competitive with the presence of serval small & big players at regional and national levels. The top players are adopting various strategies, such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their presence in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. long term care market include:

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

Kindred Healthcare

Amedisys, Inc

Genesis Healthcare, Inc

Capital Senior Living Corporation

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc

Home Instead, Inc

Senior Care Center

Atria’s Senior Living

