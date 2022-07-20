Demand For Dental 3d Printing Market Would Witness A Whopping 2.6x Growth Over The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Selective laser sintering technology would surpass the adoption rate of vat photopolymerisation technology, as time-efficiency and accuracy are turning into viable features of dental 3D printers. However, value-added features come at a cost-albeit a high one-which could adversely impact the sales of dental 3D printers.

To offset this barrier, public and private initiatives are being taken in North America and Europe, through the introduction of favourable reimbursement plans, which are projected to drive the attention of the masses towards dental care. This, in turn, would encourage dental professionals to adopt advanced 3D printers, given the availability of long-term payback opportunities. A recent study by Fact.MR shows that, the dental 3D printing market is set to witness an impressive CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Highlights of Dental 3D Printing Market Study

Recent trend of customisation of dental prosthetics is ensuring better fitting of implants with minimal wastage of materials in a stipulated time, which is projected to intensify demand for dental 3D printing technology.

Incorporation of advanced technologies for the development of dental 3D printers is turning highly cost-intensive, which could limit the penetration of these devices in price-sensitive regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

Continuous evolution of additive manufacturing technology entails a rapid change in the operation of dental 3D printers and their software. Lack of proper training to use such devices could limit adoption opportunities for players in the dental 3D printing market.

Investments from both-public and private sectors-would remain crucial to underpin research & development activities undertaken by players in the dental 3D printing market, to introduce novel technologies in the U.S. and China. Besides this, the Chinese government is braced up to prepare the future workforce by introducing concepts of 3D printing technologies in educational courses.

Numerous Strategies of Manufacturers Narrowing Down to One Intention – Product Innovation

The consolidated dental 3D printing market offers low entry-level barriers to new entrants, which is increasing the threat of new players, especially the ones that are well-established manufacturers of 2D printers and hold a robust distribution network. However, the dominance of Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Concept Laser GmbH, and EnvisionTEC Inc. will remain high, with a collective share of nearly 50% during the forecast period.

Leading players adopt numerous strategies with an intent to boost the exclusiveness of their products. For example, Stratasys Ltd., through its in-house expertise, introduced the Stratasys J700 Dental 3D Printing Solution, which is the fastest PolyJet technology-based dental 3D printer used for the production of clear aligner moulds. Another player-3D Systems Ltd.-approaches product breakthrough with the help of collaborations. 3D Systems Ltd. announced the acquisition of Vertex Global Holding B.V., a key provider of dental materials. The acquisition is intended to integrate 3D Systems’ technology with the company’s materials to further advance the extant scope of dental 3D printing technology.

Find More Valuable Insights on Dental 3D Printing Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global dental 3D printing market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the dental 3D printing market on the basis of application (dental implants, crowns & bridges, dentures, and others), material (metals, ceramics, photopolymers, and others), and technology (vat photo polymerization, fused deposition modelling, PolyJet technology, selective laser sintering, and others), across five major regions.

