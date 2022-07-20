Tyrol, Austria, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Many people decide to do yoga teacher training because they love the practice of yoga. Whether it’s for personal reasons or to become a professional, more and more people are starting to train as yoga teachers. But with so many options, it can be difficult to know where you should train. Hopefully, this guide will help you in your decision.

The international Sivananda Yoga Centres offer a wide range of dates and locations for your yoga teachers training, at an affordable price. The most important thing when choosing a teacher trainer is to find someone you connect with.

This training will prepare you to teach yoga from beginner through intermediate levels of practice with confidence and energy.

Benefits of Selecting the Right Yoga Teacher Training in Austria:

1) To gain confidence in teaching in front of a class, your teacher training in Austria will put you in small groups of fellow trainees to practice teaching each other.

2) You will learn to teach safely regarding the proper alignment of the body, stretching properly, and breathing techniques.

3) Through your teacher training, you will learn how to create a safe space for students to experience the benefits of yoga.

4) You will learn classical yoga postures and correct alignment through individual supervision by certified yoga teachers that are sensitive to your needs.

5) You will have teachers watching over you to ensure you are learning correctly.

6) On graduation, you will become part of a growing community of yoga teachers who endeavour to bring more peace to the world through the wisdom of yogic teachings.

Benefits of Selecting Sivananda Yoga:

The Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centres, which were founded by Swami Vishnudevananda, have a tradition of 100% non-sectarian training in yoga that includes asana, pranayama, meditation, and yoga philosophy. Sivananda offers four-week teacher training, advanced teacher training, further training courses, and a two-week programme of intensive practice.

Advantages of Selecting Sivananda Yoga in Tyrol, Austria:

1) You will learn about yoga and spirituality from those who have dedicated their lives to it.

2) You will receive a certificate that is recognized worldwide in countries other than Austria.

3) Your training fees are likely to be low if not the lowest of all yoga training centers.

4) The focus on you as an individual teacher is important for your growth and development as a teacher of yoga.

5) The support given by Sivananda Yoga teacher trainers can help you achieve your goals in practicing yoga through teaching.

