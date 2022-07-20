Upsurge In Seaborne Trade, E-Commerce And Cargo Industry To Make Headway For The Turret Truck Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Aturret truck is a very-narrow-aisle (VNA) counterbalanced fork truck with an articulated carriage allowing the forks to rotate 180° within the storage aisle. It is used for lifting pallets and other loads and to move quickly through small spaces with precision. The turret truck market is witnessing upsurge with increasing demand from the warehouse and logistics industry. These industries along with construction, manufacturing and mining industries serve as major consumers for the turret truck market.

Market segmentation: Turret Truck Market

The turret truck market can be segmented based on product type, lifting capacity, application and region.

Based on the Product type, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

Man-up

Man-down

Based on the lifting height, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

Below 8000 mm

8000 mm -14000 mm

Above 14000 mm

Based on Application, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

Warehousing

Logistics

Manufacturing

Mining

Construction

Based on Region, the turret truck market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Introduction of GPS, AI and Robotics Enabled Turret Trucks to Provide a Competitive Edge

The turret truck market is an oligopolistic, emerging market with a few dominant players. The requirement of high-volume handling in narrow spaces has triggered the use of technological advancement in the turret truck market to increase the capacity and lifting ability while keeping the size as narrow as possible. The emergence of electrically powered turret trucks is turning out to be an attractive prospect for the turret truck market since it is eco-friendly and cost-effective.

The players are also engaging in using GPS tracking devices, robotics and artificial intelligence to gain a competitive edge in the turret truck market. The turret truck market players like Jugheinrich are using the Automated guided vehicle (AGV) technology for the turret trucks.

What insights does the Turret Truck Market report provide to the readers?

Turret Truck Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Turret Truck Market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Turret Truck Market in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Turret Truck Market.

The report covers following Turret Truck Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Turret Truck Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Turret Truck Market

Latest industry Analysis on Turret Truck Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Turret Truck Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Turret Truck Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Turret Truck Market major players

Turret Truck Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Turret Truck Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

