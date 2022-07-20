Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Metalized Flexible Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Metalized flexible packaging is a type of packaging that uses a metalized film to create a barrier against oxygen, moisture, and other elements. This type of packaging is often used for food packaging, as it can help extend the shelf life of products. Metalized flexible packaging can also be used for other types of products, such as electronics, where a barrier against the elements is desired.

Key Trends

Some key trends in metalized flexible packaging technology include the use of thinner films, higher barrier properties, and greater heat resistance.

These trends are driven by the need for lighter weight and more compact packaging, as well as the need to protect sensitive products from oxygen and moisture.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Metalized Flexible Packaging market are the increasing demand for packaged food, the rising trend of on-the-go snacking, and the growing preference for metalized flexible packaging over other types of packaging. The increasing demand for packaged food is one of the key drivers of the Metalized Flexible Packaging market. The busy lifestyles of consumers have led to an increase in the demand for packaged food. Metalized flexible packaging is an ideal packaging solution for packaged food as it helps to keep the food fresh for a longer period of time.

Market Segments

By Material Type

Aluminium Foil based Flexible Packaging

Metalized Film Flexible Packaging

By Packaging Type

Pouches

Bags

By End-Use Industry

Food

Beverages

Personal Care

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH

Toray Plastics, Inc.

Treofan Group

Amcor Plc

P.H. Glatfelter Co

Verso Corporation

Lecta SA

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

