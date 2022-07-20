PowerMitra launches first-of-its-kind nationwide SMEs SolarTech Summit Series from Umargam in Gujarat



Umargam, Gujarat, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Mumbai-based SolarTech startup PowerMitra, India’s leading Solar aggregation platform, launched the first-of-its-kind Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) SolarTech Summit Series in the country on July 7 from the industrial town of Umargam in Gujarat. Umargam is known as the country’s textile hub and was selected by PowerMitra to host the inaugural event. This SolarTech meet is the inaugural event to kick off the SMEs SolarTech Series, aimed at helping India’s manufacturing and consumer sectors reduce energy costs and go green while creating jobs for the youths in the Solar industry.



This is India’s largest SolarTech meet for SMEs and was held by PowerMitra in partnership with the Umargam Industrial Association, SolarInertia, and The Hungry Lab India. The summit was attended by members of Umargam Industrial Association (UIA) and other SMEs in presence of Chief Guest Mr. Atul Nai – Chief Officer GIDC Notified Area, Mr. Jignesh Parikh – President Umargam Industrial Association along with national and international speakers Mrs. Bian Li – CEO and Founder of The Hungry Lab, Mr. Ankit Barasia – Founder of SolarInertia and Director-Strategic Partnership of PowerMitra, and Mr. Vikesh Sharma – PowerMitra Founder and Managing Director.



“Industrialists should adopt Solar Energy to reduce electricity costs and reduce global warming. Powermitra is using UIA as a platform to showcase their solution that can optimize Solar panel installation digitally. Digitizing this process is a critical tool for choosing ClimateTech, and we’re delighted to provide this platform for organizing this inaugural SolarTech Meet in Umargam,” stated Jignesh Parikh, President UIA, Umargam.



PowerMitra’s AI-enabled SaaS platform provides a one-stop solution for all Solar PV stakeholders to unlock the financial, environmental, and technological potential for Solar to benefit India’s SMEs, the backbone of the nation’s economy, be it power consumers looking to reduce their energy bills, financers wanting to invest in Solar projects, installers looking for quality work, and real estate developers wanting to monetize their idle roofs and land pockets.

“We foresee an India in which Solar Energy is affordable, abundant, and accessible to all. By 2023, our objective is to assist one hundred thousand individuals in utilizing Solar Energy so they can contribute to a healthier planet while boosting their bottom line,” said Vikesh Sharma, founder and managing director of PowerMitra.



According to the media reports & research studies, the Indian Solar industry has the potential to generate 500,000 new jobs by 2050. It also offers India the opportunity to reduce its dependency on foreign oil and aid in the fight against climate change and achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



“Digitization is a game-changer in the Solar sector. PowerMitra is already applying digital tools such as AI and Machine Learning to improve speed, scale, and sustainability,” according to Ankit Barasia, Founder of SolarInertia and Director-Strategic Partnership of PowerMitra.



“We’re pleased to see India’s developing momentum around affordable, accessible sustainable energy for the masses. ClimateTech firms like PowerMitra help reduce carbon footprints, reward business owners, and provide green jobs for youth.” Bian Li, CEO and Founder of The Hungry Lab, said, “We are proud to support PowerMitra’s growth in our portfolio of innovative enterprises pursuing UN SDGs.” The Hungry Lab is California-based teaching, incubation, and research platform that invests in and builds changemakers, startups, and next-generation ideas for an inclusive and regenerative future.



The next event of this series will happen in Vapi next month. For more information, kindly visit www.powermitra.com