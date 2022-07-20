Track And Trace Solutions Market Competitive Rivalry and User Perspective Analysis By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Track And Trace Solutions Industry Overview

The global track and trace solutions market size is expected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is majorly attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on ensuring brand protection from counterfeit products and theft. The deployment of track and trace solutions helps manufacturers enhance distribution channel efficiency and reduces the frequency of counterfeit products.

Track And Trace Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global track and trace solutions market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware Systems and Software Solutions.

Software solutions held the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 due to the growing adoption in healthcare companies, including pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

The hardware systems segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. In the hardware systems segment, the printing and marking solutions segment held the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Barcode and RFID.

Barcode technology held the largest revenue share of over 80.0% in 2021. The 2D barcode is the dominant segment of barcode technology and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

The RFID segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors that are contributing to the growth of the segment are technological advantages such as high durability and reusability, more data storage capacity, and no requirement of the line of sight.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Others, Food and Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Luxury Goods.

Pharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021.

The demand for track and trace solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chain was high in 2020 and is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

The consumer packaged goods segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of e-commerce globally has led to a rise in counterfeit production as consumer demand for these goods increases.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Serialization Solutions and Aggregation Solutions.

Serialization solutions held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 due to the increasing focus of regulatory bodies on the implementation of the same.

The aggregation solutions segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period because of the growing adoption of these solutions by healthcare companies.

Track And Trace Solutions Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

There are multiple small and large manufacturers offering products for tracking and tracing applications, resulting in intense competition among vendors. The vendors are increasing their focus on strategic partnerships with their consumers and are collaborating with other players in the sector.

Some prominent players in the Global Track And Trace Solutions market include:

Axway

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Optel Vision

TraceLink, Inc.

Adents

Antares Vision S.r.l

Siemens AG

Korber AG

ACG Worldwide

Markem Imaje, a Dover Company

