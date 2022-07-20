Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Prominent Players are Purple Carrot, Fresh n’ Lean and Hungryroot

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Meal Kit Delivery Services Industry Overview

The global meal kit delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 64.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing preference for homemade meals among millennials is expected to be a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Meal kit delivery services are popular among busy parents, millennials, those juggling multiple jobs, working couples, or people with special diet needs who prefer pre-planned ingredients or meals so that they can quickly prepare meals.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global meal kit delivery services market on the basis of offering, service, platform, meal type, and region:

Based on the Offering Insights, the market is segmented into Heat & Eat and Cook & Eat.

The cook and eat segment dominated the market for meal kit delivery services and held the largest revenue share of 60.7% in 2021.

The heat and eat segment is projected to register a faster CAGR of 17.8% in the market for meal kit delivery services from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Single and Multiple.

The single delivery service segment dominated the market for meal kit delivery services and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.8% in 2021.

The multiple delivery service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% in the market for meal kit delivery services from 2022 to 2030.

Based on Platform Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The online segment dominated the market for meal kit delivery services and accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.2% in 2021.

The offline platform is expected to register a CAGR of 17.8% in the market for meal kit delivery services from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Meal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Vegan, Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian.

The non-vegetarian segment dominated the market for meal kit delivery services and held the largest revenue share of 63.7% in 2021.

The vegetarian meal kits segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.6% in the market for meal kit delivery services from 2022 to 2030.

Most likely, the adoption of plant-based and cruelty-free diets are the factors responsible for the increase in the number of vegetarians across the globe.

Meal Kit Delivery Services Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for meal kit delivery services is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. Mergers, acquisitions, and product launches remain one of the key strategic initiatives in the industry.

Some prominent players in the Global Meal Kit Delivery Services market include:

Blue Apron, LLC

Freshly Inc.

HelloFresh

Sun Basket

Relish Labs LLC (Home Chef)

Gobble

Marley Spoon Inc.

Purple Carrot

Fresh n’ Lean

Hungryroot

