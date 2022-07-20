What Are The Factors Driving The Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Industry Overview

The global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the factors such as driving nutrition strategies, growing focus on nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics, a shift in the healthcare paradigm, and integration of data science for the development of innovative personalized nutrition.

In addition, nutrigenomics is gaining momentum owing to the rising number of studies for understanding the interrelation of nutrients with an individual’s genetic make-up. For instance, in May 2020, researchers revealed the role of flavonol intake in cardiometabolic diseases with the application of systematic bioinformatics analysis. The analysis revealed genes that are involved in leukocyte adhesion, lipid metabolism, and transendothelial migration. In addition, the study also analyzed the nutrigenomic effects of the compound in intestinal cells and their role in the metabolism of circulating lipoproteins.

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market based on recommendation and region:

Based on the Recommendation Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed Recommendation, Repeat Recommendation, and Continuous Recommendation.

The repeat recommendations segment dominated the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.2% in 2020.

The launch of commercial apps that monitor an individual’s daily routine and lifestyle and help in generating ultra-personalized recommendations have made significant revenue contributions to this segment.

The dietary supplements and nutraceuticals sub-segment of repeat recommendations is expected to witness lucrative growth of 8.6% over the forecast period. Companies are expanding their product offerings in the market, which in turn is driving the sub-segment growth.

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The growing initiatives by companies for providing comprehensive genetic algorithms for specific nutrients and foods are contributing to the growth of the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness.

Some prominent players in the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness market include:

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Bayer AG

PlateJoy

Better Therapeutics, Inc

Tracxn Technologies

Viome (Habit Food Personalized, LLC)

BitBite Inc.

Noom, Inc.

Savor Health

Foodsmart, Inc.

GLUCOVATION, INC.

Healbe

AIRO Health Care (Pty) Ltd.

Nutrigenomix

DNAfit

BiogeniQ Inc.

Vitagene

Consumer Physics

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

DowDuPont

Tellspec

Cargill, Incorporated

