What Are The Factors Driving The Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market?

Posted on 2022-07-20 by in Healthcare, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Technology // 0 Comments

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Industry Overview

The global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the factors such as driving nutrition strategies, growing focus on nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics, a shift in the healthcare paradigm, and integration of data science for the development of innovative personalized nutrition.

Global repeat recommendation personalized retail nutrition & wellness market share, by product, 2020 (%)

In addition, nutrigenomics is gaining momentum owing to the rising number of studies for understanding the interrelation of nutrients with an individual’s genetic make-up. For instance, in May 2020, researchers revealed the role of flavonol intake in cardiometabolic diseases with the application of systematic bioinformatics analysis. The analysis revealed genes that are involved in leukocyte adhesion, lipid metabolism, and transendothelial migration. In addition, the study also analyzed the nutrigenomic effects of the compound in intestinal cells and their role in the metabolism of circulating lipoproteins.

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market based on recommendation and region:

Based on the Recommendation Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed Recommendation, Repeat Recommendation, and Continuous Recommendation.

  • The repeat recommendations segment dominated the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.2% in 2020.
  • The launch of commercial apps that monitor an individual’s daily routine and lifestyle and help in generating ultra-personalized recommendations have made significant revenue contributions to this segment.
  • The dietary supplements and nutraceuticals sub-segment of repeat recommendations is expected to witness lucrative growth of 8.6% over the forecast period. Companies are expanding their product offerings in the market, which in turn is driving the sub-segment growth.

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The growing initiatives by companies for providing comprehensive genetic algorithms for specific nutrients and foods are contributing to the growth of the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness. 

Some prominent players in the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness market include:

  • The Nature’s Bounty Co.
  • Bayer AG
  • PlateJoy
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc
  • Tracxn Technologies
  • Viome (Habit Food Personalized, LLC)
  • BitBite Inc.
  • Noom, Inc.
  • Savor Health
  • Foodsmart, Inc.
  • GLUCOVATION, INC.
  • Healbe
  • AIRO Health Care (Pty) Ltd.
  • Nutrigenomix
  • DNAfit
  • BiogeniQ Inc.
  • Vitagene
  • Consumer Physics
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Herbalife International of America, Inc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.
  • DowDuPont
  • Tellspec
  • Cargill, Incorporated

Order a free sample PDF of the Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution