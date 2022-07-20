Adoption of Micron Size Powder in Food Processing Industry likely to Propel the Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Size reduction of food products to micron and nano size range is the rapid developing technology used across the food processing industry. Micronization is gaining prominent place across the globe in food industry as a reduction in size enhances characteristics of food ingredient and food quality. It also increases the nutrition value of the foods which likely to push the micronized powder market. Moreover, micronized powder offer better nutrients and high energy as compared to the other forms which is projected to boost the micronized powder market.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Micronized Powder Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Micronized Powder Market: Segmentation

Micronized powder market is segmented into different parts based on the type of products and application. Lactose is highly demanded in micronized powder market due to less cooking time and high quality of food product. On the basis of application, micronized powder are widely used in functional food especially in bakery and chocolate confectionary areas.

Based on type of products, micronized powder market is segmented into

Milk Powders

Lactose

Whey Products

Casein-Caseinates

Minerals and Bio components

Based on application, micronized powder market is segmented into

Bakery & Confectionary

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

