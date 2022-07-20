Graphic Designing courses in Ernakulam

Ernakulam, Kerala, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — The computer graphics and animation industry is brimming with opportunity. Every year, animated films have the highest box office success. Computer graphics and animation are used in broadcasting, games, theme parks, industrial animation, virtual reality, and scientific and medical research, in addition to movies. Computer graphics are also widely used in the design industry, including automotive design, consumer products, industrial design, and interactive design. Attention to detail, design sense, problem-solving skills, and current knowledge of the latest software are all required for all graphic design jobs.

The School of Graphics and Animation at DreamZone teaches graphic design, web design, 2D & 3D modeling, animation, and post-production functions. Yes, we begin by teaching basic drawing concepts and then cover the fundamentals of design such as colour theory, graphics, design elements, typography, scanning & color correction, and printing.

And, for our animation programs, we begin with conceptualization, sketching, and storyboarding before moving on to the advanced stages of set modeling, character modeling, texturing, lighting, animation, visual effects, and rendering.