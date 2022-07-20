Kombucha Market Analysis Of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast to 2030

Kombucha Industry Overview

The global kombucha market size is expected to reach USD 9.70 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand at a 15.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The market has reported rapid growth in recent years and has caught consumers’ attention recently, as kombucha is considered to be a functional beverage. Growing consumer awareness of functional beverages has escalated the demand for kombucha. The product has grown into a commercial product in the U.S. and several companies are producing it, and the variety of kombuchas is increasing rapidly.

Kombucha Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kombucha market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:



Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Conventional and Hard.

Conventional kombucha accounted for a dominant share of 98.4% of the global revenue in 2021. The rise of the conventional product aligns with the growing demand for healthy hydration and consumers’ broad adoption of functional beverages. While kombucha has benefited from those accelerating trends, it is also evolving and innovating to propel the segment growth forward.

The hard segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. Consumers are gradually inclining toward hard kombucha, as it is a strong alternative to other adult beverages. Several players are offering this product in crafted cocktails, in flavors such as elderflower, lemongrass, grapefruit & hibiscus, coffee, blueberry, and jalapeno, which is driving its consumption among consumers who are seeking innovative and gut-friendly beverages.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade.

The off-trade segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR of 17.1% during the assessment period. These beverages are now more readily available through various distribution channels, including supermarkets and convenience stores , health stores, and online retailers.

health stores, and online retailers. The on-trade segment accounted for a larger revenue share of 61.2% in the global kombucha market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Recently, growing inclination towards premium hand-crafted cocktails containing flavored kombuchas has led to an increase in their consumption through on-trade channels, including premium bars, pubs, cafés, restaurants, and other food service outlets.

Kombucha Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. Majority of the market share is captured by key players, who are adopting various strategies, including new product launches, expansion of product portfolios, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some of the key players operating in the global kombucha market include:

GT’s Living Food

København Kombucha

Remedy Drinks

GO Kombucha

Læsk

Lo Bros.

VIGO KOMBUCHA

Brothers and Sisters

BB Kombucha

MOMO KOMBUCHA

Real Kombucha

Equinox Kombucha

