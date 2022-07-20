Sensor Fusion Market 2021 Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2031 | Analog Devices Inc. , NXP Semiconductor , Renesas Electronics Corporation , Bosch Sensortec GmbH

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Sensor Fusion Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sensor fusion is the process of combining data from multiple sensors to estimate the state of a system. The goal of sensor fusion is to provide a more accurate picture of the system than could be provided by any single sensor.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in sensor fusion technology:

1. The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to improve the accuracy of sensor fusion. The use of AI and ML algorithms in sensor fusion is increasing because these algorithms can improve the accuracy of sensor fusion systems.

2. The increasing use of MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) sensors in sensor fusion systems. MEMS sensors are also being used more frequently in sensor fusion systems because they are more accurate than traditional sensors.

3. The increasing use of miniaturized sensors in sensor fusion systems. Miniaturized sensors are also being used more frequently in sensor fusion systems because they are less expensive and easier to integrate into systems.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the sensor fusion market.

First, the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles is driving the need for more sophisticated sensor fusion solutions. ADAS systems rely on sensor fusion to provide a comprehensive view of the driving environment and enable features such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.

Autonomous vehicles also require sensor fusion to navigate safely and efficiently. In addition, the growing demand for miniaturized sensors and the need for more accurate and reliable data are driving the sensor fusion market.

Market Segments

The Sensor Fusion Market is segmented by basis of type, technology, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is divided into radar sensor, image sensor, IMU, temperature sensor, and others. Based on technology, the market is divided into MEMS and non MEMS. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, military & defense, and industrial. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Sensor Fusion Market includes players such as Analog Devices Inc. , NXP Semiconductor , Renesas Electronics Corporation , Bosch Sensortec GmbH , InvenSense Inc. , Infineon Technologies , STMicroelectronics , Asahi Kasei Microdevices , BASELABS and Maxim Integrated.

