Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market Trends, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2031 | Keihin Corporation, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A ductless heating and cooling system is a type of HVAC system that doesn’t use ducts to distribute conditioned air throughout a home or building. Instead, conditioned air is delivered directly to each individual space through a wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted unit. This type of system is often used in homes or buildings where ductwork would be difficult to install, such as in historic homes or in rooms without a lot of space. Ductless systems are also more efficient than traditional HVAC systems because there is no energy lost through ductwork.

Key Trends

Over the past few years, there has been a marked shift in ductless heating and cooling systems technology. This is largely in response to the ever-increasing energy costs and the need for more efficient systems. The key trends in this area are:

1. Increased use of inverters: Inverters are becoming increasingly popular in ductless heating and cooling systems. This is because they offer greater efficiency and flexibility than traditional systems. Inverters also allow the compressor to run at a lower speed, which reduces noise and improves the system’s overall efficiency.

2. Multi-split systems: Multi-split systems are becoming more popular as they offer greater flexibility and efficiency than single-split systems. Multi-split systems allow for different indoor units to be connected to a single outdoor unit. This means that each indoor unit can be set to a different temperature, which can save energy and improve comfort levels.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the ductless heating and cooling systems market. First, these systems are becoming increasingly popular in both residential and commercial applications due to their energy efficiency and flexibility. Additionally, they are often seen as a more environmentally friendly option compared to traditional HVAC systems. Additionally, ductless systems are often seen as being easier to install and maintain than traditional systems, which further contributes to their growing popularity.

Market Segmentation

The ductless heating & cooling systems market is segmented by type, application and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into split system and window air conditioning system. By application, the market is classified into residential, industrial and commercial. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the ductless heating & cooling systems market are Daikin Industries Ltd, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu General Limited, Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International, Keihin Corporation, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics.

