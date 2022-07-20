Oil Condition Monitoring Market 2021: Demand, Industry Scenario and Major Players are Parker-Hannifin Corporation, General Electric, Shell plc, BP plc, Bureau Veritas

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Oil Condition Monitoring Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Oil condition monitoring is the process of assessing the condition of lubricating oil in an internal combustion engine. The oil is sampled and analyzed for various properties, including viscosity, acidity, and contamination. The results of the analysis are used to determine the need for oil changes and other maintenance activities.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in oil condition monitoring technology:

1. The use of wireless sensors is increasing: Wireless sensors are becoming more popular in oil condition monitoring because they offer a number of advantages over wired sensors. Wireless sensors are easier to install and remove, and they can be placed in difficult-to-reach locations.

2. The use of predictive algorithms is increasing: Predictive algorithms are being used more frequently in oil condition monitoring because they can provide early warning of problems. Predictive algorithms analyze data from sensors to identify patterns that may indicate a problem.

3. The use of big data is increasing: Big data is playing an increasingly important role in oil condition monitoring. Big data refers to extremely large data sets that can be difficult to process using traditional methods.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Oil Condition Monitoring market are as follows:

-The need for predictive maintenance of equipment: Oil Condition Monitoring can help identify potential issues with the equipment before they lead to problems, allowing for predictive maintenance to be carried out.

-The need to reduce downtime and maintenance costs: By identifying potential issues early, Oil Condition Monitoring can help reduce the amount of downtime and maintenance costs associated with equipment.

-The need to improve equipment reliability: By identifying potential issues early, Oil Condition Monitoring can help improve the reliability of equipment.

Market Segments

The oil condition monitoring market is segmented by product type, end-use, and region. By product type, the market is classified into turbine, compressor, engine, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is segmented by industrial, mining, power generation, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global oil condition monitoring market includes players such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation, General Electric, Shell plc, BP plc, Bureau Veritas, Chevron Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, Eaton Corporation, Total Energies, and others.

