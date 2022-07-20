marine variable frequency drive (VFD) Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Global marine variable frequency drive (VFD) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on marine variable frequency drive (VFD) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A marine variable frequency drive (VFD) is a type of adjustable-speed drive that is used to control an alternating current (AC) electric motor. The VFD adjusts the speed of the motor by varying the frequency of the AC power that is supplied to the motor.

Key Trends

The key trends in Marine VFD technology are:

1. Improving reliability and safety: Marine VFDs are becoming more reliable and safe, with better quality control and more stringent safety standards.

2. Increasing efficiency: Marine VFDs are becoming more efficient, with better power factor correction and more efficient motor control.

3. Improving communication: Marine VFDs are becoming more communicative, with better networking capabilities and more advanced control systems.

4. Reducing costs: Marine VFDs are becoming more cost-effective, with better price competition and more cost-saving features.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21031

Market Segments

The Marine VFD Market is segmented by type, voltage, application and region. By type, the market is divided into AC drive and DC drive. Based on voltage, it is segmented into low voltage and medium voltage. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into pump, fan, compressor, and propeller. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Marine VFD Market includes players such as General Electric, Danfoss, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, ABB, C G Power And Industrial Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, WEG, Yaskawa, and Parker Hannifin.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS21031

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the marine VFD market are:

1. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and environment-friendly technologies: With the increasing awareness about the need to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient technologies such as VFDs. VFDs help reduce energy consumption by regulating the speed of electric motors according to the load requirements. This results in significant energy savings and reduces the overall carbon footprint.

2. Stringent government regulations: Governments across the globe are imposing stringent regulations to promote the use of energy-efficient technologies. This is one of the major drivers for the growth of the marine VFD market as VFDs help meet the energy-efficiency regulations.

3. Technological advancements: With the advancement of technology, VFDs are becoming more compact and efficient. This is resulting in the increased adoption of VFDs in the marine industry.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700