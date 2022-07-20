Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is a technology used to detect, diagnose, and predict the performance of structures or components. It is typically used to assess the safety and performance of critical infrastructures, such as bridges, buildings, and pipelines. SHM systems typically use sensors to measure various aspects of a structure’s performance, such as strain, stress, temperature, and vibration. The data collected by the sensors is then analyzed to identify potential problems, such as cracks, corrosion, or other damage. SHM can be used to monitor the performance of a structure in real-time or over time, allowing for the early detection of problems and the prevention of catastrophic failures.

Market Segments

The structural health monitoring market is segmented by offering, technology, end-use, and region. By offering, the market is classified into hardware, and software. Based on technology, it is bifurcated into wired, and wireless. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into energy, mining, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global structural health monitoring market includes players such as Geokon, Nova Metrix LLC, Campbell Scientific, Geocomp, Sixense, Pure Technologies, Digitexx, Structural Monitoring Systems, SGS, Acellent Technologies, and others.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the structural health monitoring market.

First, there is an increasing awareness of the importance of monitoring the condition of critical infrastructures, such as bridges and buildings.

Second, there is a growing need for real-time monitoring of infrastructure to enable early detection of problems and to allow for preventive maintenance.

Third, there is an increasing demand for remote monitoring of infrastructure, driven by the need to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

