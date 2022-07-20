Customer Journey Analytics Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Customer Journey Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Customer journey analytics is the process of tracking, analyzing, and understanding customer behavior and how it impacts business outcomes. It helps organizations identify areas of improvement and optimize the customer experience. By understanding customer behavior, organizations can make better decisions about marketing, product development, and customer service. Additionally, customer journey analytics can help organizations to identify opportunities to cross-sell and upsell products and services.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the customer journey analytics market are Acxiom LLC, Adobe Systems, Inc., BryterCX, IBM Corporation, Nice Ltd, Pointillist, Quadient, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and Verint Systems.

Key Trends:

1. The shift from reactive to proactive customer journey management: In the past, customer journey analytics was used primarily to retrospectively analyze customer journeys and identify issues. However, there is a shift towards using customer journey analytics proactively to manage customer journeys in real-time. This includes identifying potential issues before they happen and taking action to prevent them.

2. The rise of predictive customer journey analytics: Predictive customer journey analytics is a relatively new trend. It uses machine learning algorithms to predict customer behavior. This can be used to identify potential issues and take action to prevent them.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of Customer Journey Analytics market. Firstly, the need for understanding customer behavior has never been greater. With the rise of digital channels, customers are interacting with brands in a variety of ways and across multiple touchpoints. This makes it difficult for businesses to get a holistic view of the customer journey. Secondly, traditional methods of customer analysis, such as surveys and focus groups, are no longer adequate. They are costly, time-consuming, and often provide limited insights. Thirdly, the data required to understand the customer journey is increasingly complex and fragmented. It is scattered across multiple systems and channels, making it difficult to access and analyze. Finally, the customer journey is constantly changing, making it difficult to keep up with the latest trends.

Key Market Segments

The customer journey analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of deployment, component, touchpoint, company size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on deployment, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. By touchpoint, it is divided into social media, mobile, email, branch/store, and others. On the basis of company size, it is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, IT, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, travel & hospitality, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

