Increasing Demand For Artificial Sweetener Market To Push  Market Revenue Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to newly released data by Fact.MR, the artificial sweetener market is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 3% over the 2021-2031 forecast period. The report estimates the market valuation to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2021-end, taking a positive leap from US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020. Growing concerns regarding obesity are translating into a swift and broader consumer acceptance of healthy dietary plans. Artificial sweetener improves health and can compensate for a poor diet.

The Demand analysis of Artificial Sweetener Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Artificial Sweetener Market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Aspartame-based Artificial Sweetener Acesulfame-Potassium (Ace-K) based Artificial Sweetener Sucralose based Artificial Sweetener Saccharin based Artificial Sweetener Cyclamate based Artificial Sweetener Others (Neotame, Advantame)

End Use Application Artificial Sweetener for Beverages Artificial Sweetener for Dairy Products Artificial Sweetener for Bakery & Confectionery Artificial Sweetener for Dietary Supplements Artificial Sweetener for Bread Spreads Artificial Sweetener for Pharmaceuticals Artificial Sweetener for Personal Care Applications Artificial Sweetener for Other Applications

Form Powdered Artificial Sweeteners Artificial Sweetener Tablets Artificial Sweetener Syrup



A comprehensive estimate of the Artificial Sweetener market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Artificial Sweetener during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Artificial Sweetener.

Competitive Landscape

The global artificial sweetener market is highly competitive in nature. The global reach of well-established market players and high capital investment for entering the market has created barriers for new market players.

Leading market players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the global market and are adopting strategies like acquisitions and mergers.

In January 2021, Roquette, BRAIN AG, and AnalytiCon Discovery announced the successful completion of the R&D phase for the development of Brazzein which is a protein sweetener naturally found in African berries Pentadiplandra brazzeana Baillon.

This high intensive sweetener provides an outstanding sweetening potency still preserving taste profile and sugar-free functionality. As part of their newly agreed Joint Development Agreement (JDA), Roquette and BRAIN will now progress with the approval and industrial scale-up of the protein sweetener in the food and beverage sector. The partners have signed a contractual agreement for its approval and production.

