Medical Flexible Packaging Market To Witness Stellar Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-07-20 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Fact.MR, in its new report, anticipates the global medical flexible packaging market to register a moderate growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Sales of medical flexible packaging across the globe are expected to account for over US$ 25,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Various advantages are offered by medical flexible packaging, which include easy shipping, low waste, and product protection, along with the capability of lowering the overall weight of packaging by approximately 70%. Medical flexible packaging provides product and price differentiation to consumers, and aids the preservation of medical devices’ health and hygiene value.

Huge growth opportunities for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers are expected to be witnessed across developing countries, which in turn will drive demand for medical flexible packaging in these regions. Currently struggling in stagnant but mature markets, with a lot of regulatory barriers, and patent expirations, leading market players are adopting key strategies such as regional expansion, and brand positioning.

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segments

  • By Product Type, Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market is segmented as:

    • Seals
    • High Barrier Films
    • Wraps
    • Pouches & Bags
    • Lids & Labels
    • Others

  • By Material Type, Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market is segmented as:

    • Polyvinyl Chloride
    • Polypropylene
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate
    • Polyethylene
    • Paper
    • Aluminium
    • Others

  • By End-User, Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market is segmented as:

    • Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
    • Medical Device Manufacturing
    • Implant Manufacturing
    • Contract Packaging
    • Others

  • By Region, Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market is segmented as:

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

Competition Tracking

The report identified key players operating in the market, which include

  • Amcor Limited
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Huhtamaki Oyj
  • Mondi Group Plc
  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
  • Becton Dickinson & Company
  • Catalent Inc.
  • Coveris Holdings S.A.
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Berry Group Inc.
  • Reynolds Group Holdings
  • Aptar GroupInc.
  • Datwyler Holdings

5 Key Future Prospects of Medical Flexible Packaging Market for Forecast Period 2017 to 2022

  1. In terms of revenues, polyvinyl chloride will continue to be the most attractive material utilized for medical flexible packaging. Sales of paper for producing medical flexible packaging products are expected to exhibit a relatively faster expansion through 2022, based on materials.
  2. Medical flexible packaging are expected to find the largest application in pharmaceutical manufacturing over the forecast period. In addition, sales of medical flexible packaging products for application in implant manufacturing and contract packaging are poised to register a relatively higher CAGR through 2022.
  3. On the basis of product, seals will continue to be dominant in the global medical flexible packaging market, in terms of revenues. High-barrier films are expected to be the second most lucrative product in the market. However, wraps are anticipated to witness the fastest expansion in sales through 2022.
  4. North America will dominate the global medical flexible packaging market in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue during 2017 to 2022. Revenues from the medical flexible packaging market in North America are expected to exceed US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022-end.
  5. Key players projected to lead the global medical flexible packaging market are Datwyler Holdings, Aptar Group, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Berry Group, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Catalent, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Mondi Group Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., and Amcor Limited.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Medical Flexible Packaging Category and segment level analysis:Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Medical Flexible Packaging Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Medical Flexible Packaging’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Medical Flexible Packaging Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Flexible Packaging market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Medical Flexible Packaging Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Flexible Packaging demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Flexible Packaging market is carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Medical Flexible Packaging: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Medical Flexible Packaging market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Medical Flexible Packaging Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Medical Flexible Packaging, Sales and Demand of Medical Flexible Packaging, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

