Sales of Specialty Fuel Additives Market To Soar Through Key Use Industries During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Growing demand for fuel efficiency continues to remain a key reason contributing towards growth of the global specialty fuel additives market positively. However, imposition of government regulations is predicted to inhibit demand for the specialty fuel additives significantly. A recently compiled report by Fact.MR reveals that the global market of specialty fuel additives is predicted to register a CAGR of 4.9% throughout 2022.

Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Segments

By Additives Type : Deposit Control Additives Cetane Improvers Antioxidants Lubricity Improvers Cold Flow Improvers Petroleum Dyes & Markers Corrosion Inhibitors Metal Deactivators Octane Enhancers Others

By Application : Gasoline Diesel Aviation Turbine Fuel Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



The global specialty fuel additives is expected to register a moderate growth attributed to considerable demand in the aviation and automotive industry. Growing need for efficient fuel performance and protection from rust and gum formation is expected to contribute towards growth of the global market positively. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global specialty fuel additive market during the forecast period, 2017-2022, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies

Catene Improvers to Represent a Leading Segment

Cetane improvers are likely to sell more than the deposit control additives globally. However, demand for antioxidants is likely to grow at a relatively high pace in the global market. Currently, the cetane improvers segment is projected to represent more than US$ 600 Mn by 2022-end.

By application, the diesel specialty segment is projected to represent more than US$ 500 Mn in the global market of fuel additives by 2022-end. Sales of specialty fuel additives is likely to remain high in the diesel specialty products is projected to remain high as compared to gasoline products during the forecast period. Further, the diesel specialty application type segment is projected to register a relatively high CAGR in the global specialty fuel additive market through 2022.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of specialty fuel additive are Chevron Corp., BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, ExxonMobil Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co, The Dow Chemical Company, Baker Hughes, a GE Co., and Afton Chemical Limited.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Specialty Fuel Additives Market

The global specialty fuel additives market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced specialty fuel additives.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of specialty fuel additives positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

