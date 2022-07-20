Companies In Portable Tools Market Resorting To Product Innovation To Stay Ahead In Game : Fact.MR

Portable tools market continues to maintain its momentum on back of strong sales of Hand Tools market equipment and power tools. The US$ 85 billion market is likely to show Goldilocks growth, with market revenues likely to grow by 1.4X between 2018 and 2028. These insights are according to a latest Fact.MR study that tracks the portable tools market in over seven regions and over 50 countries.

According to the report, the portable tools market continues to be highly fragmented, with a number of local and regional players accounting for miniscule revenue shares. Large corporations, such as Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and Robert Bosch GmbH have single-digit market share from portable tools. The report finds that a large number of local and regional players cater to fixed categories of portable tools, with power tools and personal protection equipment among the top draws.

Per unit cost of portable tools varies across product segments, with power tools and hand tools at the opposite ends of the spectrum. The price per unit is highest in Europe, owing to relatively higher demand for portable tools in the region. Per unit cost of power tool varies from US$ 70 to US$ 80 per unit in Europe – in South East Asia & Pacific, the cost per unit drops to US$ 55 to US$ 60.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Portable Tools Market

The global portable tools market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced portable tools.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of portable tools market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

Akar Tools Ltd.

Apex Tools Group

Atlas Copco AB

Channellock, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co. (RIDGID)

Fiskars Group

General Tools & Instruments LLC

Makita Corporation

JK Files (India) Limited

Kennametal Inc.

Klein Tools

Robert Bosch GmbH

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Snap-On Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Wera Tools

3M Co.

DowDuPont Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

Ansell Limited

Avon Rubber Plc.

Msa Safety Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Uvex Safety Group

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd

Rock Fall Ltd.

Global Portable Tools Market Segments

By End Use : Industrial Manufacturing Industry Constructional Industry Commercial Household & DIY

By Category : Hand Tools Power Tools Garage Tools Lighting Tools Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

By Sales Channel : Distributor Sales Retail Outlets Online Sales

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



