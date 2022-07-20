Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market To Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing To Rapid Increase In Demand : Fact.MR

As per the latest revised report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn globally in 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The market is in the growth phase of its lifecycle, registering annual growth of 4.2% from 2016 to 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as increasing R&D spending and growing demand for biodegradable PBT polymers.

As a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics, development of bio-based plastics is one of the aspects where a bulk of R&D investments are focused. In the PBT marketplace, research & developments activities are aimed at making PBT greener and efficient by increasing bio-based content along with incorporation of innovative formulations.

As PBT applications range from automotive and electronics to other plastic-based uses, associated environmental concerns and increasing demand for bio-based solutions have led PBT manufacturers to ramp up efforts to devise biodegradable and renewable forms of PBT. Chemical industry titans such as DSM, DuPont, and BASF have introduced bio-based PBT polymers that are equally efficient as their synthetic counterparts, for multiple applications.

Market Segments Covered in PBT Industry Analysis

By Type Reinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate 15% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 30% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate 50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate >50% Reinforced (GF) Polybutylene Terephthalate Unreinforced Polybutylene Terephthalate

By Processing Method Injection Moulding Polybutylene Terephthalate Extrusion Polybutylene Terephthalate Others

By End Use Polybutylene Terephthalate for Automotive Body Panels Ignition Coil Bobbins Covered Insulations Exhaust System part Ignition System Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Packaging Food Products Cosmetics Polybutylene Terephthalate for Electrical & Electronics Transformer Coil Bobbins Adapter Coil Bobbins Deflection Coils CRT & Potentiometer Stands Switching connectors Motor Cover and Bushings Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Consumer Goods Sporting Goods Kitchen Appliances Others Polybutylene Terephthalate for Machinery Transport machinery parts Sewing Machines Textile Machinery Parts Power Tool Parts Others



Winning Strategy

The market is moderately fragmented and manufacturers are trying to maintain their long-run dominance in the market. Key manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application areas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to the rapidly growing market with higher potential.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global PBT market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the PBT market on the basis of type (Reinforced (15% Reinforced (GF), 30% Reinforced (GF), 50% Reinforced (GF), >50% Reinforced (GF)), Unreinforced), Processing Method (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Others), End-use (Automotive (Body Panels, Ignition Coil Bobbins, Covered Insulations, Exhaust System part, Ignition System, Others), Packaging (Food Products, Cosmetics), Electrical & Electronics (Transformer Coil Bobbins, Adapter Coil Bobbins, Deflection Coils, CRT & Potentiometer Stands, Switching connectors, Motor Cover and Bushings, Others), Consumer Goods (Sporting Goods, Kitchen Appliances, Others), Machinery (Transport machinery parts, Sewing Machines, Textile Machinery Parts, Power Tool Parts)), and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Oceania, and MEA).

